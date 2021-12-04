Honda is offering attractive discounts on these selected cars, know what will be the benefit of buying which car

If you are thinking of buying a new car, then know here which Honda cars are getting attractive discounts, read the full details of the price and offer.

Honda, the leading carmaker in the country, has introduced an attractive discount offer for its selected cars in the month of December, in which there can be a benefit of up to 45 thousand rupees on the purchase of Honda’s car.

Apart from cash discount, the benefits of exchange bonus, corporate discount and free accessories are also being given in the discount offers issued by Honda.

This discount offer of the company is applicable till December 31, 2021, but it can be extended further considering the feedback of the customers. Is.

Honda City 5th Generation: Honda City is a premium sedan that is loved for its premium design and features.

The company is offering a discount of up to Rs 45,108 on the 5th generation model of this car, in which a cash discount of Rs 7,500 is being given, in addition to the cash discount, you can also opt for free accessories worth Rs 8,108.

With which car exchange benefit of Rs 15 thousand, loyalty bonus of Rs 5 thousand and exchange bonus of up to Rs 9 thousand and corporate discount of Rs 8 thousand is also being given. The starting price of Honda City is Rs 11.16 lakh which will go to the top model. But it becomes Rs 15.11 lakh.

Honda Jazz: Honda Jazz is a premium hatchback with sporty design, which is liked for its features and design. Honda is offering a discount of up to Rs 35,147 on this car, which includes a cash discount of Rs 10,000. Apart from this cash discount, you can get up to Rs 12,147. You can also opt for free accessories.

Along with this, car exchange benefit of Rs. 5 thousand, loyalty bonus of Rs. 5 thousand, exchange bonus of Rs. 9,000 and corporate discount of Rs. 4,000 is being given on this car. The starting price of Honda Jazz is Rs 7.65 lakh, which is in the top model. 9.89 lakh on leaving.

Honda WR-V: Honda WR V is a premium car which is liked for its design and features.

But this includes 10 thousand exchange benefit, loyalty bonus of Rs 5 thousand, exchange bonus of Rs 9,000 and corporate discount of Rs 4,000. The starting price of Honda WR V is Rs 7.65 lakh, which would have gone to Rs 9.89 lakh on the top model. Is.