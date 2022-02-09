Honda is offering discounts on City, Jazz and Amaze, know full details

Japanese automaker Honda has announced huge discounts on most of its products in India. Offers free accessories as well as benefits like exchange and loyalty, depending on the model. There is a reduction of up to Rs 35,596 this month on Honda’s range of popular cars, including the Honda City sedan and subcompact crossover SUV Honda WR-V. The offer will be valid till the end of February 2022 only. Let us know what is being offered to you on these cars.

offers on honda city

Talking about the offers on this car, apart from exchange benefits and corporate discounts of up to Rs 5,000 and Rs 8,000, Honda City customers can get cash discounts of up to Rs 10,000 or free accessories worth Rs 10,500. Apart from this, customers can avail benefits up to Rs 12,000 on this car.

Honda Amaze

Talking about the new Honda Amaze, there is a discount of Rs 4,000 for corporate customers and benefits of Rs 15,000 are available across all variants. In addition, existing Honda customers can avail an exchange bonus of Rs 6,000 along with a loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000.

honda jazz

Apart from a cash discount of up to Rs 10,000 or free accessories worth Rs 12,158, the Honda Jazz can offer benefits up to Rs 33,158. A customer can also avail a discount of Rs 5,000 on car exchange while existing Honda customers can avail a bonus of Rs 7,000 on car exchange and an additional benefit of Rs 5,000 on loyalty bonus. Apart from this, the company is also offering a corporate discount of Rs 4,000.

Honda WR-V

Honda will offer up to Rs 26,000 off on the WR-V, which includes an exchange discount of Rs 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 4,000. On the other hand, Honda customers can also avail loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000 and exchange bonus of Rs 7,000.

Honda City (Fourth Generation)

The fourth generation Honda City comes with an exchange benefit of Rs 7,000 and an additional bonus of Rs 5,000 for the existing Honda customer. Apart from this, the company is also offering a corporate discount of Rs. 8,000.