Honda Jazz will be available here for 3.2 lakhs on zero down payment, the company will give guarantee and warranty plan

The Honda Jazz is a premium hatchback that you can now buy at half price along with guarantee warranty and zero down payment loan.

The hatchback segment of the car sector is preferred not only for low budget long mileage cars but also for cars with some premium features design.

In which we are talking about Honda Jazz, a premium hatchback car in the hatchback segment, which is a popular car of its company, if you buy this car from the showroom, then for this you will have to spend from Rs 7.65 lakh to Rs 9.89 lakh. Will be

But if you do not have that much money, then know here about the offer in which you can buy this car for just 3.2 lakhs and take it home.

The offer on Honda Jazz has been given by the second hand car buying and selling website CARS24 which has listed this car on its site and priced it at Rs 3,23,299.

According to the information given on the website, the model of this car is of May 2012 and its ownership is first, this Honda Jazz has run 34,660 km so far and its registration is registered at DL-3C RTO office in Delhi.

,read this also– Top 3 CNG Cars That Give Strong Mileage in Low Budget, read full details from price to features)

The company is giving a six-month warranty and a seven-day money back guarantee with certain conditions on the purchase of this car. Apart from this, people who want to take this car on loan are also being given this facility, in which you can take this car home with zero down payment.

,read this also– These top 3 sunroof cars come in the mid range with premium features, know full details of price and features)

If you want to buy this car, then after getting the offer on it, know the complete details of its features and specifications. Honda Jazz is a 5 seater premium hatchback which the company has launched in the market with three variants.

Talking about the features of this car, features like cruise control, 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, auto AC, ABS, EBD, dual airbags on the front seat have been provided.

Talking about engine and power, it has been given in 1199 cc 1.2 liter petrol engine that generates power of 90 PS and peak torque of 110 Nm, mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. Regarding the mileage of the car, the company claims that this car gives a mileage of 16.6 kmpl.