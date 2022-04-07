Honda launches Honda Click 160 scooter to give tough competition to Yamaha Aerox 155 read full details

Two wheeler manufacturer Honda has launched its new premium scooter which has been named Honda Click 160. The company has made the scooter sporty design with premium features and strong engine.

After looking at the design and engine power of the Honda Cliq 160, this scooter is expected to compete directly with the Yamaha Aerox 155.

Honda has currently launched this Honda Cliq 160 in the Thai market but soon it can be launched in India. The company has made this scooter with twin headlamps, black rear view mirror, attractive alloy wheels with Y design.

Talking about the engine and power of Honda Cliq 160, the company has given a single cylinder 157 cc engine in it. This engine is based on fuel injected liquid cooled technology. This engine generates maximum power of 15 Bhp which is mated to automatic transmission.

Talking about the features of Honda Cliq 160, features like LED front headlamp and LED tail light, digital instrument cluster, digital speedometer, digital trip meter, USB charging port for smartphone charging have been given.

Honda has launched this scooter in three colors, in which the first color is white, the second color is red and the third color is black. But after launching in India, the company can offer many more color options.

After launching this scooter in Thai, Honda is going to launch this scooter in 160 countries which includes India but the company has not issued any official statement regarding its launch in India yet.

But according to media reports, given the success of this scooter, the company can launch it in the domestic market of India in the middle of 2022.

After its launch in India, the main competition of this scooter is sure to be with Yamaha Aerox 155 Maxi scooter but apart from this, scooters like Aprilia SXR 160, Vespa SXL will also get tough competition.