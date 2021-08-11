Honda Livo Drum bike EMI price mileage per liter features – Honda Livo: Take home this bike after down payment of Rs.8 thousand, know full details

Honda Livo: Two-wheeler company Honda’s bike Livo can be purchased after a down payment of Rs 8,000. If you are thinking of buying a bike that can be found within 85 thousand rupees, then you can consider this bike.

The total price of this bike is Rs 82,406 (On Road Price, Delhi). After the downpayment, you will have to take a total loan of Rs 74,406 for 36 months at an interest rate of 9.7 per cent per annum. You will have to pay a total of Rs 96,048 in 36 months in which Rs 21,642 will be interest. During this, you will have to pay an EMI of Rs 2,668 every month.

At the same time, if you want, you can also take a loan for 60 months. During this, you will have to pay a total of Rs 1,10,520 in 60 months in which interest will be Rs 36,114. During this, you will have to pay an EMI of Rs 1,842 every month.

In this bike you will get 110 cc engine which is capable of generating 8.79 PS of power and 9.30 Nm of torque. This engine is equipped with a 4-speed gearbox. You have been given an air-cooled, 4 stroke SI, BS-VI engine in it.

Along with this, it will get tubeless tires and disc brakes. In this bike, you will get a fuel tank of 9 liters and will get an analog speedometer. The bike will get a digital tripometer and tachometer. The bike comes in 4 color options. In this you will get 6-spoke alloy wheels.





