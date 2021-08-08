Honda Shine vs Hero Super Splendor which bike give 75 kmpl mileage with strong engine know here

If you are looking for a good mileage bike with a strong engine. But among all the options available in the market, they are not able to choose the bike of their need. So here you can know about the two bikes of the country which give you style and mileage along with 125cc power.

For this comparison, we have chosen Honda Shine and Hero Super Splendor bikes. In which we will tell every small detail related to the price, features, mileage and specification of these two bikes.

Honda Shine: Honda Shine is a powerful engine bike which is also liked for its style. The company has launched two variants of this bike in the market. The bike has a single cylinder 124 cc engine. This engine can generate maximum power of 10.74 PS and maximum torque of 11 Nm.

The bike has a combination of disc brake in the front wheel and drum brake in the rear wheel. The tires in the bike are tubeless. Regarding the mileage of Honda Shine, the company claims that this bike gives a mileage of 65 km on one liter of petrol.

The starting price of the bike is Rs 72,787 which goes up to Rs 77,582 in the top model. The monthly EMI of this bike starts from Rs 2,725 on getting the bike financed.

(read this also– These top 3 bikes run after smelling petrol, give mileage up to 100 kmpl)

Hero Super Splendor: Hero Super Splendor is one of the best selling bikes of the company which is known for strong engine and mileage. The company has launched variants of this bike in the market.

In the bike, the company has given a 124.7 cc engine with a single cylinder. This engine can generate maximum power of 10.8 PS and maximum torque of 10.6 Nm. Disc brake has been given in the front wheel of the bike and drum brake in the rear wheel. The tires have been installed tubeless in the bike.

Regarding the mileage of Hero Super Splendor, the company claims that this bike gives a mileage of 75 kmpl. The starting price of this bike is Rs 72,600 which increases to Rs 75,900 in the top model. On getting this bike financed, the monthly EMI starts from Rs 2,792.





