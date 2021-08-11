Honda Unicorn vs Bajaj Pulsar 150, who is the bike with more mileage, know here

After the low-cost mileage bikes in India, the highest sales are in the 150 cc segment. In which you also get style and mileage with a strong engine. If you are also thinking of buying the same bike, then here you can know about the two bikes of this segment which give style as well as strong engine and mileage.

In this comparison, we have chosen Honda Unicorn and Bajaj Pulsar. In which we will tell you the complete information about the price, features, mileage, and specification of both these bikes. So that you can choose the right option for you.

Honda Unicorn: Honda Unicorn is a mid-range bike that is liked for its style and powerful engine. The company has launched only one variant of it in the market.

The bike has a single cylinder engine of 162.7 cc. This engine can generate power of 12.91 PS and torque of 14 Nm. 4 speed gearbox has been given with this engine.

Regarding the mileage of the bike, the company claims that it gives a mileage of 60 kilometers per liter. The starting price of this bike is Rs 98,931.

Bajaj Pulsar 150: Bajaj Pulsar has remained in the list of best selling bikes of the company since its launch. It is well-liked for both style and speed. The company has launched it in three variants.

This bike has a single cylinder engine of 149.5 cc. This engine can generate 14 PS of power and 13.25 Nm of torque. A 4-speed gearbox has been given with this engine. For better braking in the bike, a disc brake has been given in the front wheel with a drum brake in the rear wheel.

Both the tires are tubeless in the bike. It is a sport bike in which disc brakes have been given in both its front and rear wheels, improving the braking system. Both the tires of the bike are tubeless.

Regarding the mileage of the bike, the company claims that this bike gives a mileage of 50 km on one liter of petrol. The starting price of the bike is Rs 98,067 which goes up to Rs 1.07 lakh in the top model.





