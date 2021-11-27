Honda updated three variants of cruiser bike Rebel, what is new and special, know full details here

Japan’s leading automaker Honda has launched its popular cruiser bike Rebel, updating it with new features and specifications.

The company has launched three models of this cruiser bike in the market, in which the first Rebel 250, the second Rebel 500 and the third Rebel 1100 are available in the market for sale.

Keeping in mind the choice of youth and the latest technology, the company has updated this bike, after which this bike has become more hi-tech than before.

Honda has introduced this bike in Pearl Organic Green color in addition to the existing color options Matte Jeans Blue, Graphite, Black and Matt Axis in Rebel 500.

Apart from this, the company has also introduced the Rebel 1100 with Pearl Stallion Brown in addition to the existing color, which has been painted with a dual tone black out component to give a more sporty feel than before.

Talking about the engine of the bike, the company has not made any changes in the Rebel 500, in which 471 cc engine has been given as before, which generates maximum power of 47 bhp.

Talking about the braking system of the bike, a combination of disc brake has been given in the front wheel and rear wheel of the Rebel 500, with which a single channel ABS system has been given.

Along with this, the company has not made any changes when it comes to the engine and power of Honda Rebel 1100, in which the earlier 1100 cc parallel twin engine has been given.

Talking about the braking system of Rebel 100 cc, disc brake has been given in its front wheel and rear wheel with dual channel ABS system.

The company has not made any official announcement about when Honda will launch this Rebel 500 and Rebel 1100 cruiser bikes in the Indian market, but it is believed that the company can launch it in the early quarter of 2022.

The company has not made any announcement regarding the price of Honda’s updated three bikes in the Indian market, but it is believed that this bike is going to be 20 thousand rupees more expensive than the existing bikes.