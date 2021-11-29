Hondurans seek a break from graft and despair in an election with repercussions for the United States.

Tegucigalpa, Honduras – Honduras went to the polls on Sunday in a tense general election that could have consequences beyond the Central American country.

For the opposition, the election marks an opportunity to restore the rule of law eight years after the departure of President Juan Orlando Hernandez, who systematically destroyed democratic institutions.

Claims are more for the leaders of the ruling party. If he loses his protection, he could face charges of corruption and drug trafficking in investigations by prosecutors in the United States and Honduras.

Both major political parties claimed victory Almost identical Twitter message Posted while people were voting late in the afternoon.