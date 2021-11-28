Honduras Votes in Election Closely Watched in U.S.: Live Updates

Tegucigalpa, Honduras – Voting is taking place in Honduras today in a tense general election. Its effects are likely to extend beyond the Central American country.

For the opposition, the election marks an opportunity to restore the rule of law eight years after the departure of President Juan Orlando Hernandez, who systematically destroyed democratic institutions.

Claims are more for the leaders of the ruling party. If he loses his protection, he could face charges of corruption and drug trafficking in investigations by prosecutors in the United States and Honduras.

Elections are also being closely watched in Washington.

With Central America prioritizing foreign policy, the Biden administration has not stopped the wave of dictatorship and corruption in the region. The country’s economic and political turmoil, as well as chronic violence, are forcing Honduras to join the thousands of Central Americans flocking to the southern border of the United States each month, which could lead to Republican attacks and damage the democratic prospects in the upcoming midterm elections. .

Polls show a close contest between the ruling National Party candidate, the charismatic mayor of the capital, Tegucigalpa, and Nasri Asfura; And Xiaomara Castro, the wife of Manuel Zelaya, a former left-wing president, was ousted in the 2009 uprising. Both candidates, in different ways, are Shri. Hernandez promises to give a break to the unpopular government.

Both parties have portrayed the election as a decisive battle for the country’s destiny. But radical change is unlikely: major parties in Honduras have all been affected by allegations of corruption or links to organized crime.

“At best, you get results that aren’t very good,” said Daniel Restrepo, a Fellow of the Center for American Progress in Washington, D.C., who was President Barack Obama’s senior adviser in Latin America. . “Hope to inject more validity into the system.”

He said a more responsive government with a strong popular mandate could also help prevent migration.

“If people think their voices aren’t being heard, they’re more likely to leave,” he said.

The legally elected new president could provide the Biden administration with a much-needed partner in a region whose leaders are challenging Washington’s economic and political influence.

The governments of the three nations bordering Honduras have further broken US-backed democratic checks on President Biden since he took office, with his administration pledging खर्च 4 billion to fight corruption and impunity as the two main causes of migration.

Nicaragua’s dictatorial president, Daniel Ortega, has jailed every credible opposition candidate who may have challenged him and allowed him to win this month’s election, virtually unopposed, for the fourth time in a row.

In Guatemala, the government fired an anti-corruption agency and arrested some of its prosecutors after it launched an investigation into allegations of bribery against President Alejandro Giamattei.

And El Salvador’s president, Naib Bukele, is taking an independent voice and openly challenging the United States as he has amassed power, prompting Washington’s top diplomat to leave the country this month for lack of cooperation from the Salvadoran government.

In Honduras itself, American and Honduran prosecutors accuse Mr Hernandez of creating a pervasive system of corruption that allows drug-trafficking organizations to enter every level of his government. His brother, Tony Hernandez, is serving a life sentence for helping send cocaine to the United States in a case that has named the president as a co-conspirator.

President Hernandez has denied all charges against him and no charges have been filed against him.

“We’ve reached the bottom, and I don’t know how much more drowning,” said Porphirio Lobo, former Honduran president of the National Party, whose wife had been jailed on corruption charges and whose son was in prison. Drug trafficking. “There has always been corruption, but never at the level we are seeing now.”

The presidential campaign was marred by widespread fears of violence, vote-buying and fraud, and unrest. But for many voters on both sides of the political spectrum, elections are a cause for hope in a country where many young people see migration as the only option.

“This is the most important election in the history of the country,” said Roberto Lagos, a Honduran economist in the United States. “It will determine the direction of the country for decades to come.”