Honduras Votes in Election Closely Watched in U.S.: Live Updates
Tegucigalpa, Honduras – Voting is taking place in Honduras today in a tense general election. Its effects are likely to extend beyond the Central American country.
For the opposition, the election marks an opportunity to restore the rule of law eight years after the departure of President Juan Orlando Hernandez, who systematically destroyed democratic institutions.
Claims are more for the leaders of the ruling party. If he loses his protection, he could face charges of corruption and drug trafficking in investigations by prosecutors in the United States and Honduras.
Elections are also being closely watched in Washington.
With Central America prioritizing foreign policy, the Biden administration has not stopped the wave of dictatorship and corruption in the region. The country’s economic and political turmoil, as well as chronic violence, are forcing Honduras to join the thousands of Central Americans flocking to the southern border of the United States each month, which could lead to Republican attacks and damage the democratic prospects in the upcoming midterm elections. .
Polls show a close contest between the ruling National Party candidate, the charismatic mayor of the capital, Tegucigalpa, and Nasri Asfura; And Xiaomara Castro, the wife of Manuel Zelaya, a former left-wing president, was ousted in the 2009 uprising. Both candidates, in different ways, are Shri. Hernandez promises to give a break to the unpopular government.
Both parties have portrayed the election as a decisive battle for the country’s destiny. But radical change is unlikely: major parties in Honduras have all been affected by allegations of corruption or links to organized crime.
“At best, you get results that aren’t very good,” said Daniel Restrepo, a Fellow of the Center for American Progress in Washington, D.C., who was President Barack Obama’s senior adviser in Latin America. . “Hope to inject more validity into the system.”
He said a more responsive government with a strong popular mandate could also help prevent migration.
“If people think their voices aren’t being heard, they’re more likely to leave,” he said.
The legally elected new president could provide the Biden administration with a much-needed partner in a region whose leaders are challenging Washington’s economic and political influence.
The governments of the three nations bordering Honduras have further broken US-backed democratic checks on President Biden since he took office, with his administration pledging खर्च 4 billion to fight corruption and impunity as the two main causes of migration.
Nicaragua’s dictatorial president, Daniel Ortega, has jailed every credible opposition candidate who may have challenged him and allowed him to win this month’s election, virtually unopposed, for the fourth time in a row.
In Guatemala, the government fired an anti-corruption agency and arrested some of its prosecutors after it launched an investigation into allegations of bribery against President Alejandro Giamattei.
And El Salvador’s president, Naib Bukele, is taking an independent voice and openly challenging the United States as he has amassed power, prompting Washington’s top diplomat to leave the country this month for lack of cooperation from the Salvadoran government.
In Honduras itself, American and Honduran prosecutors accuse Mr Hernandez of creating a pervasive system of corruption that allows drug-trafficking organizations to enter every level of his government. His brother, Tony Hernandez, is serving a life sentence for helping send cocaine to the United States in a case that has named the president as a co-conspirator.
President Hernandez has denied all charges against him and no charges have been filed against him.
“We’ve reached the bottom, and I don’t know how much more drowning,” said Porphirio Lobo, former Honduran president of the National Party, whose wife had been jailed on corruption charges and whose son was in prison. Drug trafficking. “There has always been corruption, but never at the level we are seeing now.”
The presidential campaign was marred by widespread fears of violence, vote-buying and fraud, and unrest. But for many voters on both sides of the political spectrum, elections are a cause for hope in a country where many young people see migration as the only option.
“This is the most important election in the history of the country,” said Roberto Lagos, a Honduran economist in the United States. “It will determine the direction of the country for decades to come.”
SAN PEDRO SULA, Honduras – Honduras is being voted out as the last chance to avoid a landslide. What the risk is depends on which side you are on.
Left-wing opposition parties are warning voters that the ruling party, in its 12 years in power, has tightened its grip on the country’s security forces, courts and Congress, and another term will decisively push the country into the grip of dictatorship and organized crime. .
The ruling party, the National Party, is portraying its main challenger as a communist who will allow Honduras to cooperate with Venezuela and legalize abortion, upsetting a deeply conservative society.
National party candidate Nasri Asfura, who is the charismatic mayor of the capital Tegucigalpa, is seen competing for the title; And Xiaomara Castro, wife of Manuel Zelaya, former left-wing president.
Proponents of her case have been working to make the actual transcript of this statement available online.
Both candidates, in different ways, promise a break from the unpopular outgoing president, Juan Orlando Hernandez, whose tenure has been marked by allegations of local corruption, weak economic growth and drug trafficking.
Ms Castro’s party, which is running to become Honduras ‘first female president, is trying to capitalize on the voters’ desire for change after 12 years under the National Party.
“We’re together with one expression: Joh, get out!” Ms. Castro addressed a crowd of several thousand at a recent campaign rally in San Pedro Sula, referring to the widely used abbreviation of Mr. Hernandez’s name.
Mr Asfura, a wealthy former builder of the governing party, calls himself a sinner, a Spanish word meaning “daddy”. He is running under the slogan “Daddy is different” to differentiate himself from the current president. Mr. Hernandez, whose approval rating is close to single digits, is never mentioned at rallies or seen on promotional materials.
Unlike the aloof Mr. Hernandez, Mr. Asfura has portrayed himself as a do-do-everyman, introducing himself to voters as “Daddy at your service” and jumping into the publicity spree in whitewashed jeans and construction boots.
His proposals are limited to the promise of “jobs, jobs, jobs”. The National Party relies heavily on handouts ranging from cash transfers to construction materials before elections. His party did worse than expected from opinion polls, which saw them at gaining about a third of the support.
The National Party has portrayed Ms. Castro as a staunch leftist ideologue who could hurt her during the Cold War in a conservative country with close ties to the United States.
Sharp left, Ms. Castro’s husband, Shri. Helped overthrow Zelaya’s government. He was elected president in 2009 following the policies of the late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez, but was ousted by a military coup.
Ms Castro has sought to appease Mr Zella’s left-wing supporters and appeal to the more middle class in society. She has formed a broad alliance with the central parties and has brought in respected technicians to her financial team, who have the backing of Honduras’ business sector.
MEXICO CITY – After President Juan Orlando Hernandez claimed victory in a 2017 election marred by irregularities, the Trump administration has sidelined the concerns of members of Congress and weighed in on the troubled leader’s grip on power.
Due to that move, working relations between the two countries could not be restored immediately. Nearly a year after the election, as more than a thousand Honduran immigrants marched on the United States, President Trump criticized his allies for failing to stop the march and threatened to cut off aid to the country.
“The United States has strongly advised the President of Honduras that if the large caravans of people going to the United States are not stopped and Honduras is not repatriated, no more money or aid will be given to Honduras, effective immediately!” Mr. Trump wrote on his Twitter account.
Mr Trump later said on Twitter that he was ready to end US financial aid not only to Honduras but also to its neighbors Guatemala and El Salvador, “if they allow their citizens or others to travel across their borders.” To the United States for the purpose of entering your country illegally.
Those threats became policy. In 2019, Mr. Trump froze 450 million in aid to Honduras, Guatemala, and El Salvador because of his inability to stop migration.
Within months of that decision, Mr. Hernandez and his Central American counterparts lined up to sign. Agreement with the Trump administration that requires immigrants from one of the three countries to first seek asylum in the United States before applying.
Last year, the acting head of the Department of Homeland Security, Chad Wolf, asked Mr. Hernandez met in the Honduran capital and called them “valuable and proven partners” with whom his team shared “such a strong and productive bilateral relationship.”
Three months before Mr Wolf’s visit, Mr Hernandez’s brother, Juan Antonio Hernandez, known as Tony, was convicted in a New York court of cocaine trafficking. Witnesses in the case said that the chairman Shri. Hernandez looked the other way in return for a bribe to finance his campaign, although he repeatedly denied the allegations.
Mr Biden has tried to use a different approach in Honduras, with administration officials distancing themselves from Mr Hernandez, indicating that the leader has lost US support.
Earlier this year, Congress listed several Honduran officials as “corrupt and undemocratic actors”, including Mr. Hernandez’s former party president. A group of Democratic lawmakers passed a bill in February that would reduce aid to Honduran security forces and impose sanctions on the president, although he has not yet come to a vote.
Brian A. Nichols, a senior State Department official with a focus on the Western Hemisphere, visited Honduras the week before the vote to “promote the peaceful, transparent conduct of free and fair national elections.” Mr Nichols did not meet Mr Hernandez.
Voting begins at 7 a.m. and ends at 5 p.m., local time. The election council will announce the preliminary results three hours after the polls close, with estimates of the final results.
That timeline is subject to change, however, if there are problems such as unrest or long queues of voters.
Memories of the violence and political protests in the 2017 election are still fresh in the minds of many Honduras, fearing post-election unrest and further political instability, and many businesses being closed as a precaution.
Surveys have shown that the race is getting tougher as both sides are sure to win. This reduces the likelihood of an early confession, leading to fears of further violence. The 2017 vote was also affected by the discrepancy and the results were widely questioned.
The country has since implemented a number of electoral reforms, but critics say the changes are inadequate.
#Honduras #Votes #Election #Closely #Watched #Live #Updates
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.