Honey Irani on Farhan Akhtar Shibani Dandekar relationship They love each other to the point of madness

Recently Honey Irani has given her reaction on the marriage of Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar. He said about this that both of them love each other very much and we are happy for them.

Wedding season is going on in Bollywood these days. After Katrina Kaif, Rajkumar Rao and Mouni Roy, now the famous couple Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are also going to tie the knot on February 21, 2022. The preparations for the marriage of both are also going on in full swing. At the same time, Farhan Akhtar’s mother Honey Irani has expressed her feelings about her future daughter-in-law.

Recently, Honey Irani has given an interview to ‘E-Times’, in which she told that she is very happy with this marriage. She said, ‘This is a happy occasion and I have been waiting for it for a long time. Everyone in our family is waiting for this. We are very excited’.

When Honey Irani was asked when and how did she come to know about Farhan and Shibani’s relationship, to which she replied, ‘He told us about it’. On the question of the decision to get married, Honey Irani told that both of them had invited her for dinner and told about it there. He said ‘this happened some time ago’.

Honey Irani further said, ‘The most important thing is that both of them are happy. I hope they live a wonderful life together, it’s great to see that they are getting married now. They both are quite serious about each other. But to be honest, nowadays couples take some time before getting married and we respect that. We are not the people interfering in their lives. Both Shibani and Farhan are mature. Whatever they both wanted, we accepted it’.

On the other hand, Honey Irani said about her future daughter-in-law, ‘Shibani is very sweet and beautiful. She and Farhan are madly in love. I hope they will be happy with each other and keep each other happy.

Significantly, earlier, father Javed Akhtar gave an interview to ‘Bombay Times’ while confirming about the marriage of Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar on February 21. During that time he had said, ‘Keeping in mind the situation of the epidemic, it is clear that, we will not do anything on a large scale. We are going to invite only close people to the wedding.