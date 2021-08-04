Honey Singh has an old relationship with controversies, now he has done 5 controversies | Honey Singh Controversy: Honey Singh has an old relationship with controversies, now he has done 5 controversies

New Delhi: Famous rapper Honey Singh is once again in the headlines, this time he is in the headlines not because of a new song video or because of any show performance but because of his family dispute. His wife Shalini Talwar has accused him of assault. However, this is not the first time that any allegations have been made against Honey Singh or his name has come up in any controversy. Honey Singh and controversies have been together like a bosom. Whether it is a protest against any of his songs, Shah Rukh Khan’s slap or a bad drug addiction, then let’s know the 5 most talked-about controversies related to Honey Singh.

1. There was a ruckus on this song, there was a demand for arrest

Honey Singh was not such a big star then, even then one of his controversies had spread his discussion across the country. The incident is of the year 2013 when Honey Singh’s song ‘Main Hoon Balatkari…’ was released. Due to the lyrics of this song, cases were registered against Honey Singh at many places. There were also demands for a ban and arrest on him. However, after this, Honey Singh, while answering this in the interview, said that he has not made any such song. Honey Singh made it clear that this song is not his and someone is promoting this song in his name.

2. Shahrukh Khan had slapped! Wife Shalini gave clarification

Honey Singh also had a song in Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer ‘Chennai Express’. This ‘lungi dance’ was well liked by the public along with Shahrukh. After this, Shahrukh gave Honey Singh a chance to compose a song for the film ‘Happy New Year’. But in the meantime, news came that during the promotion, Shahrukh Khan got angry and slapped Honey Singh in front of everyone. However, when the news became quite viral, both Shah Rukh Khan and Honey Singh had called the news wrong. At this time, his wife Shalini also spoke on behalf of Honey Singh. Shalini had told the media that after all, why would Shahrukh Khan slap Honey Singh when nothing happened? Shalini had also said that Shah Rukh Khan treats her husband Honey Singh as his younger brother. At the same time, Honey also respects him.

3. The photoshoot was done in the police station

A case complaint was registered against Honey Singh in Nagpur related to pornographic videos. Due to which he went to the police station to give his statement. After the recording of the statement, the relatives and staff of the policemen posed for many pictures with the rapper. These pictures spread like fire on social media, after which Honey was once again embroiled in controversies.

4. Honey Singh in Drug Addiction and Rehab

During the time Shahrukh’s slap scandal was in the news, at the same time another thing about Honey Singh was spreading rapidly in social media. There was news that Honey Singh is in the rehab center. It was said in many media reports that he was a victim of a bad drug addiction and he had to go to rehab to get rid of it. Later, a close aide of Honey Singh also confirmed that he was in rehab for a few days though later he was spending time with his family. During this, Honey Singh also took a break from work for a long time. His weight had also increased manifold.

5. There was objection to the women’s commission on the lyrics of the song Makhna

By the way, the intelligent people of the society did not accept the songs of Honey Singh. The videos and lyrics of his songs used to come in controversies every day. But when he returned with the song ‘Makhna’ after a long break in the year 2019, once again he was embroiled in controversies. The reason was the lyrics of the song, in which there was a line – ‘Main Hoon Womanizer’, on this line the Women’s Commission expressed displeasure and demanded a ban on this song. Not only this, but a criminal case was also registered in this case.

