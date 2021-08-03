honey singh wife shalini files domestic voilence case against him

New Delhi. Bollywood’s popular singer and rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh seems to be in trouble. His wife Shalini Talwar has leveled several allegations against him along with domestic violence. She has filed a case against her husband Honey Singh in Delhi’s Tis Hazari Court. Shalini has filed a petition under ‘The Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act’.

Honey accused of domestic violence

This petition has been presented before Magistrate Tania Singh of Tis Hazari Court. On behalf of Shalini, advocates Sandeep Kapoor, Apoorva Pandey and GG Kashyap placed the petition before the magistrate. After which the court has issued a notice against Honey Singh and asked him to file a reply before August 28. Along with this, there has also been a ban on not selling the joint property of both and not tampering with Streedhan.

Serious allegations against Honey’s family too

According to media reports, Honey Singh’s wife has made many serious allegations against him. He has accused Honey of physical violence, sexual violence, mental harassment and economic violence. Also, it is being said that he has also made many allegations against Honey Singh’s family. In the case registered by Shalini, it has been said that she was being beaten up and mentally abused as well.

In 2014, got introduced to the wife for the first time.

Let us tell you that Honey Singh did it in the year 2011 with Shalini Talwar in a Gurdwara in Delhi. Both of them had decided to get married after many years of friendship and love. However, no one outside knew the secret of their marriage. In the year 2014, Honey Singh introduced his wife to the people for the first time in a reality show. After which his fans were surprised that he is already married. Honey Singh got popularity after the song ‘Angrezi Beat’ from the film ‘Cocktail’.