Honey Singh wife Shalini Talwar did four instagram posts to express her pain within two months | In these posts, wife Shalini Talwar opened the whole story of Honey Singh, narrated the whole story of her husband’s atrocities.

New Delhi: A bad news came to the fore for the fans of the famous rapper ‘Yo Yo Honey Singh’. A domestic violence case has been registered against Honey Singh. Serious allegations have been made against his wife Honey Singh. During this, his wife also narrated her painful story. It came to light that Honey Singh started misbehaving with his wife Shalini Talwar only after marriage. Shalini started expressing her pain on social media 2 months ago.

Honey Singh’s wife made four posts

Honey Singh’s wife Shalini Talwar posted not one or two but four social media posts in the last two months and expressed her pain among the people. He tried to narrate the whole story of the atrocities of his husband Honey Singh in the suppressed alphabets. He has made the first post on 30 May 2021. In this post, the point of a writer has been repeated, in which it is written, ‘Emotion exploitation destroys one’s identity. This is wrong with their psychological and emotional thinking. People are constantly commenting on these posts and asking them their problems.

There was talk of violence only on June 24

Honey Singh’s wife Shalini Talwar has posted the second post on June 24. In this, there is a picture of a crying girl, on which it is written, ‘She was cultured till she endured, she became rude when she spoke.’ In its caption, Shalini wrote, ‘It doesn’t matter from which society you come, rich or poor, educated or illiterate, whether you are famous or not, women are being tortured everywhere. The plight of women is the same in every category.

Said this in the third post

Shalini Talwar wrote in her Instagram post on July 20, ‘Never forgive someone for lying again and again. This shows his characterlessness, honesty, deceit and bad mentality.

Honey Singh’s wife posted late at night

After this, last night i.e. on August 4, 2021, Shalini said some things by posting on her Instagram story. He wrote, ‘People who tolerate too many traumas never fully recover. When this happened, we have to understand that he was right where he should have been. All things are not meant to be okay, don’t get attached to it with courage. Some people are so tortured that they can never express their desire. These accidents take away everything from them and they get more courage to bear it, with the help of which they keep moving forward. Until this happens to someone, he cannot understand. We need a compassionate society. #SURVIVOR’

