honey singh wife shalini talwar files domestic voilence case against husband | Honey Singh’s wife knocks on the court’s door, alleging that fans will be stunned

New Delhi: For Bollywood’s veteran playback singer and rapper Honey Singh, difficulties may arise in the coming times. Honey Singh’s wife Shalini Talwar has filed a petition in the court under ‘The Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act’. In her petition, Shalini has made many serious allegations against Honey Singh like physical violence, sexual violence and mental harassment.

Court issued notice to Honey Singh

This petition was presented before Teej Hazari Court Magistrate Tania Singh. The court has issued a notice to Honey Singh and in this notice, Honey Singh has been asked to file his reply before August 28. The court has ordered not to tamper with the joint property of both and not to tamper with Streedhan.

Case filed against Bollywood singer & actor ‘Yo Yo Honey Singh (Hirdesh Singh) by his wife Shalini Talwar under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act. Delhi’s Tis Hazari Court has issued notice to the singer and sought his response over it (file photo) pic.twitter.com/dvGQ0QOQZD — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2021

Shalini Talwar made serious allegations

The court has currently passed the order in favor of Shalini Talwar. Talking about the allegations made by Shalini Talwar, all the allegations like physical violence, economic violence, mental violence and sexual violence have been leveled by Shalini Talwar on Honey Singh and his parents. Shalini has demanded from the court that her women’s money should be returned to her and the joint property of both should be stopped from being sold.

Honey Singh did love marriage with Shalini

It is known that Honey Singh and Shalini Talwar had a love marriage. After 20 years of friendship and love, both of them got married in the year 2011. Honey Singh and Shalini got married according to Sikh customs at a farmhouse in Delhi. It is known that some time ago, Honey Singh’s name was also associated with Diana Uppal, a contestant of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’, but it did not affect the relationship between him and Shalini. Didn’t fall

