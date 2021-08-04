Honey Singh’s wife Shalini opened a big secret about honeymoon, Yo Yo was brutally beaten up in the hotel

New Delhi. Bollywood’s popular singer and rapper Honey Singh has suddenly come into the limelight. His wife Shalini Talwar has accused him of domestic violence, mental abuse and economic abuse. He has filed a petition against Honey Singh in Teej Hazari Court of Delhi. After which the court has issued a notice against Honey Singh and sought a reply. In the petition filed by Shalini, she has opened such a secret of 10-year-old honeymoon, which no one knew about. Shalini told that during the honeymoon itself, Honey Singh had assaulted her.

Shalini made many disclosures in the petition

Shalini Talwar told in her petition that she and Honey used to study together in school. During this time the affair of both started. After 10 years of relationship, on 14 March 2010, both of them got engaged with the wishes of the house and then on 23 January 2011, both of them got married. After this, in her petition, Shalini said that when both of them reached Mauritius for honeymoon after marriage, they found Honey’s behavior changed a lot. He was mostly silent. In such a situation, when Shalini asked him about it, he got angry. In anger, Honey Singh pushed Shalini hard on the bed. After this he shouted that if no one has the courage to question Honey Singh, then you too should never question me.

Honeymoon wife beating

After this Honey Singh told him that I am already upset due to marriage. I didn’t want to get married but I had promised you so I had to get married. Hearing these things, Shalini broke down badly. After this Honey Singh left the room and did not come back for ten, twelve hours. When Shalini asked the reason for not coming back, he brutally beat her up. The relationship between the two deteriorated during the honeymoon itself.

have physical relations with other women

Not only this, Shalini Talwar has also alleged in her petition that Honey Singh has physical relations with other women. Shalini said that Honey used to beat her badly for taking her on any concert or singing tour. Also, Shalini alleged that Honey Singh did not make public any sign of his marriage. He also took off the engagement ring. He had given the reason behind this that wearing diamonds does not prove to be good for his luck. Please tell that Honey Singh kept his marriage with Shalini hidden from everyone for three years. In the year 2014, he introduced his wife to the fans for the first time in a show.

