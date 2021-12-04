Honeybees Survived for Weeks Under Volcano Ash After Canary Islands Eruption



Yet, the fact that island bees spend weeks in the hive, isolating themselves from such oppressive conditions, was astonishing – and inspiring. Steinhauer said.

“It’s a very powerful story,” she said. “It says a lot about bee flexibility.”

For more than a decade, beekeepers and researchers have expressed concern about bees – which play a vital role in agriculture – dying at a high rate, even in the summer when bees prepare food and take care of their young.

Bees are not endangered and beekeepers can replace lost colonies throughout the year, says Dr. Steinhauer said JB is also the science coordinator for the Informed Partnership, an association of universities and research laboratories.

But the high mortality rate is worrying and especially stressful for beekeepers, who have to spend a lot of time and money replacing dying colonies.

In the United States, although the total number of bee colonies has remained fairly stable over the past 20 years, the death rate is particularly high, according to the Bee Information Partnership.

Still, bees remain friendly and resourceful, says Keith S., director of the bee program at the University of Georgia and professor of entomology. Delaplan said.

The bees will build hives in tree hollows or loose tires, he said.

There are many stories of bees surviving wildfires after worker bees fluttered their wings and managed to lower their hives. When the fire destroyed Notre-Dame’s cathedral, the beekeeper, who had several beehives on the roof, was glad to see that the bees had survived by eating honey.