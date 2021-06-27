Hong Kong 16 Ships Burnt To Ashes Stirred Up

A horrific accident happened at Haiphoon Shelter in Hong Kong. In the accident, 16 ships one after the other were burnt to ashes. The fire brigade rescued 35 people from the ships.

New Delhi. After a horrific accident in Hong Kong’s Haiphoon Shelter, 16 ships one after the other were gutted. After the explosion, the fire gradually engulfed 16 ships one after the other. The fire was terrible. The fire brigade brought the fire under control after a lot of effort. Fortunately, no one died in this horrific accident. View this report. Only one person has been injured. He is undergoing treatment in the hospital. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Firefighters rescued 35 people

The fire started in Hong Kong’s Aberdeen South Typhoon Shelter. It took firefighters more than six hours to douse the fire. According to local media reports, the fire brigade rescued 35 people from the ships during the blaze. There is news of burns of a person in this accident, whose treatment is going on in the hospital.

Accident investigation continues

According to the latest update, 11 fire boat monitors, eight jets were used by Aberdeen South Fire Brigade to douse the fire. Four teams were engaged for this. It was not clear what caused the fire. At present, the investigation of the accident is ongoing.

