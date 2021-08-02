Hong Kong Arrests Anthony Wong Yiu-ming for Singing at Election Rally

HONG KONG – In 2018, Cantopop singer Anthony Wong Yiu-ming performed two songs at a campaign rally and encouraged participants to vote for a pro-democracy candidate for the Hong Kong legislature.

On Monday, the city’s Independent Corruption Commission arrested Mr. Wong and charged him with violating campaign laws. He said Mr. Wong, 59, was arrested for his performance at a partial election rally for Au Nok-hin, 34, who went on to win his race.

Both have been charged with violating a provision of the law that prohibits the solicitation of votes by using food, drink or entertainment. The charges carry a sentence of up to seven years in prison.

“Providing refreshments and entertainment to others in an election is corrupt behavior and a serious offense,” the anti-corruption agency said in a statement announcing the charges.