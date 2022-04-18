Hong Kong banned Air India flights till April 24 due to 3 passengers find Corona positive

Hong Kong has suspended Air India flights till April 24 after three passengers tested positive for coronavirus. However, at present there is no bar on the part of passengers from going to Hong Kong by any other Indian and foreign aircraft. An official said that according to the rules of the Hong Kong government, any Indian can go to Hong Kong but it is mandatory for him to have a Kovid-19 negative certificate 48 hours before reaching there. Along with this, all passengers will have to undergo a Kovid-19 test at Hong Kong Airport.

It was told by another official that on April 16, 3 passengers were found to be Corona positive in Air India flight AI316 Delhi-Kolkata-Hong Kong, after which Air India’s flight from Delhi and Kolkata to Hong Kong on behalf of the Hong Kong government. The flights have been banned till April 24.

Air India canceled flights: After the ban from Hong Kong, Air India has canceled all flights scheduled till 23 April. Air India tweeted that following restrictions imposed by Hong Kong’s administration and limited demand in the sector, all flights to Hong Kong between April 19 and April 23 have been canceled.

International flights started from April 27: International flights in the country were approved at full capacity by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, almost two years after the Corona epidemic. According to the Summer Schedule 2022, 1783 flights of about 60 airlines from 40 countries have been approved in the country.

Air traffic reaches pre-Kovid level in the country: Last month, civil aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia informed Parliament that domestic air traffic in the country has reached the pre-Covid level. He said that in the third wave of Corona in the country, the number of passengers traveling in planes had reached about 1.6 lakh per day, which is about 4 lakh passengers per day before Corona. At the same time, it has reached about 3.8 lakh per day.