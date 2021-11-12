Hong Kong Broadcaster’s Swift Turn From Maverick Voice to Official Mouthpiece
HONG KONG – Shortly after Patrick Lee took over as government-appointed director of Hong Kong’s public broadcaster, a digital lock pad appeared outside the entrance to his office.
In the past, the director’s office was where broadcasters, Radio Television Hong Kong staff came together to complain about management decisions: programming changes, labor disputes. Now, lock pad signals, such complaints are no longer welcome.
For many employees, the closed room symbolizes the sweeping transformation of RTHK, a 93-year-old organization, revered as one of the most trusted news sources in Hong Kong’s one-time freewheeling media landscape.
RTHK was once compared to the BBC for its terrible editorial freedom. But according to the comprehensive national security law enacted by Beijing last year to quell dissent, many say it is now like China Central Television, the broadcast Chinese state broadcaster.
Since Mr. Lee’s arrival in March, parts of interviews with government critics have been released hours before the broadcast. Historical plays about the Chinese Communist Party fill prime-time slots. The entire show has been removed – the hosts said it would be their last taping after recording it.
New editorial guidelines, issued in September, mandate employees to “assist in the promotion” of government work “for the protection of national security.” They should be “careful” in contact with foreign governments and “political organizations.” The remarks came as Xi Jinping tightened his grip on Hong Kong and China, especially at a meeting in Beijing this week.
Carrie Lam, Hong Kong’s chief executive, praised Mr Lee for “doing what I expected from the editor-in-chief.” Shortly afterwards, Mrs. Lam announced that she had been offered her own RTHK talk show.
The RTHK, which had rigorously investigated official misconduct during anti-government protests in 2019, was expected to come under pressure. Authorities opposed the protest with all available police forces, special services and the army. “
Yet, dozens of current and former employees, some of whom spoke on condition of anonymity, said they were surprised by the speed and courage of the changes – at least not because of a history of preventing intruders from broadcasting freedom.
“In the past, there was a lot of checks and balances,” said Tsang Chi-ho, who co-hosted the long-running satire and radio program before the shooting this summer. Now, “What can you do if they cut an event? There is no MLA to oppose him, no newspaper to say wrong. No one can protest on the streets.
“Their goal is to tell everyone: just forget the RTHK of the past.”
RTHK refused to make Mr. Lee available for interview. In a statement, the broadcaster said it would not comment on internal matters, but that changes had been made to RTHK’s programming because it had become a “cause for public concern.”
“RTHK is a public service broadcaster but not a government spokesperson,” the statement said. “RTHK aspires to be the most reliable source of news and public information for the Hong Kong community.”
For proof of RTHK’s willingness to protest the government in the past, viewers were asked to pay homage to Shri. There is no need to watch more than Tsang’s satirical television show “Headliner”. A recurring sketch features the character of a domineering empress, standing on the side of leaders from Mr. Xi to Mrs. Lam. Although the show received complaints from government supporters, the top editors slammed the staff, including Shri. Tsang said.
Last year, “Headliner” became the pioneer of the new RTHK. The show has seemed a bit unfocused in recent episodes, with Hong Kong police reporting the incident as a mockery of the force.
A few months later, police arrested the creator of an investigation into the authorities’ delayed response to a 2019 mob attack on protesters. Then, in February, authorities released a report condemning RTHK’s “seriously inadequate” editorial practices. He announced that the top editor, a senior journalist, would be replaced by Mr. Lee, a civil servant with no journalistic background.
Mr. Lee said the producers must immediately submit a detailed proposal to a nine-person leadership committee on new programs or potential “controversial” parts.
The proposal form, according to two people reviewing the document, has asked if complaints have ever been filed against the manufacturer; For the description of potentially controversial material, including background music; And for guest information, including whether they are “known to belong to” radical political groups.
Mr Lee has stopped airing six shows since taking office, including a weekly roundtable for social scientists from a night trip and a break that paved the way for plays on the mainland.
Another closed show, The Pulse, was an ongoing program that went viral after a World Health Organization official was asked in an interview whether Taiwan should be a member. (China, which claims Taiwan as its territory, has closed it.)
While tapping the final episode of “The Pulse” this summer, the host, Steve Wines, signed off, saying, “In this uncertain time, who knows what will happen in the future. But for now, goodbye and good luck. “
They were cut off before airing.
Others didn’t even get a chance to try to say goodbye. Leung Kai-chi, who co-hosted the social scientist roundtable, received a WhatsApp message at 8:36 the night before the scheduled taping.
“Management says that from July RTHK Channel 31 will have a new campaign and a new programming system,” was the message sent to co-hosts by a producer and shared by Mr. Leung. Times. “We were told to stop production immediately.”
The hosts immediately replied: “Be careful.”
“We understand how much pressure they are under,” Mr Leung said.
The show has seemed a bit unfocused in recent episodes.
During Fanny Quan’s 13-year career as a news anchor, she regularly participated in interviews with parents of Chinese disaffected and autistic children. But when Mr Lee arrived, the new editorial committee vetoed a story about student activists who had been filming for weeks. The other two parts of the colleagues were also scrapped.
Ms. Kwan and the other creators then devised a strategy that would come together, but two more pitches were rejected: one to commemorate the Tiananmen Square massacre and the other to pursue the 2019 mob attack.
Ms. Kwan doubted that denial was as much about her team as it was about the subject. Shortly after her Student Activism episode was rejected, officials tapped outside contractors to make their own “Hong Kong connection” part.
While Ms. Kwan and her colleagues waited a few weeks to hear their proposals, the new team created episodes on topics such as electric vehicles and the Chinese lion dance.
Since April, the original team has created only five episodes of “Hong Kong Connection”. The political crackdown has not touched any parts.
“This is our story,” Ms. Kwan said of the crackdown. “If Patrick Lee hadn’t come, I think we would have been very, very busy.”
Another political show, “Legco Review,” was outsourced after executives accused producers of violating the approval process. A forum with candidates for the December Assembly elections was re-assigned to Infotainment and Variety by the Department of Public and Current Affairs, according to three people familiar with the matter.
Staying away from politics is also not a guarantee of recognition.
In August, Kong Yiu-Wing received an interview request from the RTHK art program for an exhibition of his Hong Kong collection of artifacts, the Hong Kong Archive of 100 Objects.
Mr. Kang panicked. Pro-Beijing individuals have made patriotic attacks on the notion of an independent Hong Kong identity, and Mr Kang was unsure how the new RTHK would deal with the issue.
When he met the producers, they asked technical questions about his process. He did not depict politically colored artwork in the exhibition, such as copies of pro-Beijing and pro-democracy newspapers, but instead focused on vintage recording equipment.
The day before the broadcast, an RTHK staffer called Mr. Kong and told him that the program had been canceled by high-ranking officials.
“I never really expected that,” said Mr. Kang. “Basically every political issue that we can avoid, we have already avoided.”
Mr. Lee has defended his decision as an “extremely normal” editorial process. In a meeting with legislators in May, he acknowledged blocking parts, but said editorial freedom did not mean freedom for individual production teams.
Pro-Beijing legislators also questioned his views. “People are worried that what you are doing is a little too much,” said Chan Kin-Por, an MP.
Most of the employees interviewed said that they were attracted by RTHK’s mission. As a public broadcaster, he said, RTHK often conducted educational or social awareness programs that commercial broadcasters do not. Despite funding from the government, an ethic was established in all new recruits: RTHK’s bosses were from Hong Kong.
Many journalists spent their entire careers in RTHK. “People used to talk about working for RTHK as a dream job,” said former social science roundtable host Shri. Leung said.
Now the weirdness has spread to the headquarters. The new staff guidelines state that all editorial decisions are confidential; Violation can guarantee punishment. Communication with superiors should be done through strict hierarchy; Individual producers do not speak directly to the editorial committee. Episodes older than one year have been removed from RTHK’s website.
About a third of the employees in the public and current affairs department have left. Within two weeks of Mr. Lee’s appointment, three senior officials left. Mr. Lee has a new deputy – a replacement from the Marine Division.
Ms. Kwan of “Hong Kong Connection” has also passed away. In July, she hosted a goodbye party with eight other colleagues who agreed to leave together – not to mention a few farewell events.
A few months later, Ms. Quan sent a text message to her former colleagues at the station asking how they were doing. Finally, she stopped.
“Because I feel like nothing has changed there,” she said. “Nothing is better. It’s worse than that.”
