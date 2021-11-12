Yet, dozens of current and former employees, some of whom spoke on condition of anonymity, said they were surprised by the speed and courage of the changes – at least not because of a history of preventing intruders from broadcasting freedom.

“In the past, there was a lot of checks and balances,” said Tsang Chi-ho, who co-hosted the long-running satire and radio program before the shooting this summer. Now, “What can you do if they cut an event? There is no MLA to oppose him, no newspaper to say wrong. No one can protest on the streets.

“Their goal is to tell everyone: just forget the RTHK of the past.”

RTHK refused to make Mr. Lee available for interview. In a statement, the broadcaster said it would not comment on internal matters, but that changes had been made to RTHK’s programming because it had become a “cause for public concern.”

“RTHK is a public service broadcaster but not a government spokesperson,” the statement said. “RTHK aspires to be the most reliable source of news and public information for the Hong Kong community.”

For proof of RTHK’s willingness to protest the government in the past, viewers were asked to pay homage to Shri. There is no need to watch more than Tsang’s satirical television show “Headliner”. A recurring sketch features the character of a domineering empress, standing on the side of leaders from Mr. Xi to Mrs. Lam. Although the show received complaints from government supporters, the top editors slammed the staff, including Shri. Tsang said.