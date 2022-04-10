Hong Kong: Carrie Lam does not want a second term

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Monday she would not run for a second term. Now the next leader will be elected in May. It was during Lam’s tenure that there were widespread protests against the government in 2019 and he imposed a strict national security law in the country, which suppressed the voice of protest.

“I will complete my five-year term as chief executive on June 30 this year, and I will also end my 42 years of public service,” Lam said. He also thanked the local authorities and his team of central authorities in Beijing and said he plans to spend more time with his family.

For months there had been speculation whether Lam would run for a second term, but he said he had conveyed his decision to the central government in Beijing last year and the decision was respected. “Less than two years into my tenure as chief executive, because of the anti-extradition bill and interference from foreign forces and because of COVID-19, I was under tremendous pressure,” Lam said. However, the full support of the central authorities inspired me to move forward. Lam led a term in which Beijing took control of this former British colony.

There were widespread demonstrations in Hong Kong in 2019. The protesters also demanded Lam’s resignation. Beijing imposed strict national security legislation on this in 2020, suppressing discontent in the semi-autonomous Chinese city. According to Hong Kong media, Jan Li, who holds the number two position in the government, may be in the race for the next leader post. Chief Secretary Lee was the head of the city’s security during the demonstrations.

Hong Kong’s leader is elected by a committee of parliamentarians, representatives from various industries and professional and pro-Beijing representatives. One of the demands in 2019 by protestors was a direct election of the city’s chief executive. The election of the chief executive was earlier to be held in the city on March 27, but due to the worsening situation due to the spread of corona infection, the elections were postponed till May 8.