Hong Kong Exempts Executives From Quarantine Rules
Hong Kong’s borders have been sealed for greater than a yr and its quarantine guidelines — which require obligatory lodge stays of as much as three weeks — are among the many strictest on this planet.
Company executives, nevertheless, are actually eligible for particular remedy.
Town’s Securities and Futures Fee quietly printed a discover on Friday saying that absolutely vaccinated “senior executives” from native firms or their worldwide associates might apply for an exemption to skip quarantine after they go to or return to Hong Kong. It didn’t subject a information launch, and the discover supplied no clarification for the timing or justification for the measure.
Neither the Securities and Futures Fee nor Hong Kong’s Division of Well being responded to requests for touch upon Saturday.
The Chinese language territory reported no new instances on Friday. Although densely populated, it has managed to keep away from a full lockdown and has saved its coronavirus caseload low via aggressive social distancing guidelines and compelled quarantine in authorities services for shut contacts of Covid-19 sufferers, amongst different measures. Even vaccinated vacationers should quarantine in inns for one to 2 weeks, relying on the place they fly in from.
The quarantine exemption introduced on Friday shouldn’t be the primary for company executives in Hong Kong; an analogous one was issued final yr for executives from native firms re-entering the territory from the Chinese language mainland. But it surely additional illustrates how coronavirus insurance policies within the Hong Kong, which has one of many greatest earnings inequality gaps on this planet, don’t apply evenly to all of its 7.5 million residents.
Officers have imposed lockdowns and mass testing after Covid-19 clusters had been detected in poor neighborhoods, the place many residents reside in crowded tenements with defective piping and poor air flow. Critics have accused the federal government of permitting the circumstances for outbreaks to fester, then imposing heavy-handed measures on a gaggle that may least afford to bear them.
The federal government has additionally repeatedly accused the 370,000 or so migrant home employees who reside within the metropolis of violating social distancing restrictions, although main outbreaks have revolved round clusters of expatriates and rich locals.
In early Might, the federal government backtracked on a contentious order that will have required all migrant home employees to be vaccinated. But it surely nonetheless went forward with a plan to topic them to a second spherical of obligatory coronavirus testing, regardless of the primary spherical turning up simply three positives amongst 340,000 folks.
The federal government has stated that its obligatory testing protocols are based mostly solely on “threat evaluation” and apply equally to anybody working in high-risk locations, together with nursing properties.
In different information all over the world:
-
Malaysia reached 9,020 new coronavirus instances on Saturday, the fifth straight day of file new infections within the nation, in accordance with Reuters. On Friday, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin introduced {that a} two-week nationwide lockdown would start in June to struggle the current surge.
-
Saudi Arabia is lifting a ban on vacationers from 11 nations, the Saudi Press Company introduced on Saturday. Starting on Sunday, guests will probably be allowed entry from the United Arab Emirates, Germany, america, Eire, Italy, Portugal, the UK, Sweden, Switzerland, France and Japan.
-
Taiwan reported 486 new home coronavirus instances on Saturday, in accordance with Reuters. The quantity consists of 166 instances added to the totals for current days as an adjustment in its an infection numbers following delays in reporting optimistic assessments.
#Hong #Kong #Exempts #Executives #Quarantine #Rules