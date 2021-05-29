Hong Kong Exempts Executives From Quarantine Rules

Hong Kong’s borders have been sealed for greater than a yr and its quarantine guidelines — which require obligatory lodge stays of as much as three weeks — are among the many strictest on this planet.

Company executives, nevertheless, are actually eligible for particular remedy.

Town’s Securities and Futures Fee quietly printed a discover on Friday saying that absolutely vaccinated “senior executives” from native firms or their worldwide associates might apply for an exemption to skip quarantine after they go to or return to Hong Kong. It didn’t subject a information launch, and the discover supplied no clarification for the timing or justification for the measure.

Neither the Securities and Futures Fee nor Hong Kong’s Division of Well being responded to requests for touch upon Saturday.

The Chinese language territory reported no new instances on Friday. Although densely populated, it has managed to keep away from a full lockdown and has saved its coronavirus caseload low via aggressive social distancing guidelines and compelled quarantine in authorities services for shut contacts of Covid-19 sufferers, amongst different measures. Even vaccinated vacationers should quarantine in inns for one to 2 weeks, relying on the place they fly in from.