Hong Kong has offered JPMorgan Chase chief executive Jamie Dimon one of the world’s toughest team breaks.

Mr Daimon became the first Wall Street chief to visit the city since the onset of the epidemic this week. He was in town Monday and Tuesday to meet with staff and regulators.

Although other destinations have eased travel restrictions, Hong Kong is stuck with long stay orders for most visitors, leaving little room for exceptions. The last public figure to be granted a waiver in Hong Kong was Nicole Kidman, whose visit to film a television series about wealthy immigrants sparked outrage with the debate in the Hong Kong Legislature.

Mr Dimon’s suit was “justified in facilitating a short visit” of about 30 hours, a government spokesman said in an emailed statement.