Hong Kong Exempts Jamie Dimon, JPMorgan’s C.E.O., From Quarantine
Hong Kong has offered JPMorgan Chase chief executive Jamie Dimon one of the world’s toughest team breaks.
Mr Daimon became the first Wall Street chief to visit the city since the onset of the epidemic this week. He was in town Monday and Tuesday to meet with staff and regulators.
Although other destinations have eased travel restrictions, Hong Kong is stuck with long stay orders for most visitors, leaving little room for exceptions. The last public figure to be granted a waiver in Hong Kong was Nicole Kidman, whose visit to film a television series about wealthy immigrants sparked outrage with the debate in the Hong Kong Legislature.
Mr Dimon’s suit was “justified in facilitating a short visit” of about 30 hours, a government spokesman said in an emailed statement.
JPMorgan declined to comment.
Hong Kong is largely closed to the rest of the world, and foreign visitors from “high-risk” countries, including the United States, are required to set aside 21 days in hotels. Other foreign visitors must stay in the hotel for at least 14 days. People from mainland China are the only visitors who can avoid isolation.
Earlier this year, officials created suits for top bankers and other executives whose work was in Hong Kong’s financial interests. Hong Kong’s top leader released most of those suits last month when the government must align itself with mainland China’s goal of eradicating the virus altogether.
Hong Kong has preferred to open its border with mainland China rather than open its border for overseas travel. Only two local broadcast cases have been reported over a period of five months.
According to Bloomberg News, during his visit, Mr. Dimon said that Hong Kong’s segregation rules make it difficult to retain city workers.
In his brief remarks, Asia Securities Industry and Financial Markets, a top lobbying group for financial companies, publicly called on Hong Kong to loosen the rules and warned that the restrictions threaten the city’s status as an international business hub.
