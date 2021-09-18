Hong Kong forces Tiananmen Square group to delete Facebook page

HONG KONG – Hong Kong police have forced one of the city’s best-known activist groups to slash its online presence, in the latest sign that authorities are trying to restrict online speech and enforce mainland Chinese-style internet censorship. How can one use a powerful national security law. .

The group, the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of China’s Patriotic Democratic Movements, has held annual vigils for decades to commemorate the 1989 government massacre of pro-democracy protesters in Beijing. Even as the central Chinese government tried to erase the memory of the massacre from the mainland, the coalition operated independently in Hong Kong, Which as a former British colony was promised civil liberties absent in the rest of China.

The group’s social media pages openly criticized the government. For example, its “About” section on Facebook announced that it was dedicated to “striving for democracy, freedom and human rights” in China.

But the security law, which the central government imposed on Hong Kong last year to stem months of pro-democracy protests, gives authorities the authority to order the removal of online content that threatens national security.