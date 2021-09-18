Hong Kong forces Tiananmen Square group to delete Facebook page
HONG KONG – Hong Kong police have forced one of the city’s best-known activist groups to slash its online presence, in the latest sign that authorities are trying to restrict online speech and enforce mainland Chinese-style internet censorship. How can one use a powerful national security law. .
The group, the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of China’s Patriotic Democratic Movements, has held annual vigils for decades to commemorate the 1989 government massacre of pro-democracy protesters in Beijing. Even as the central Chinese government tried to erase the memory of the massacre from the mainland, the coalition operated independently in Hong Kong, Which as a former British colony was promised civil liberties absent in the rest of China.
The group’s social media pages openly criticized the government. For example, its “About” section on Facebook announced that it was dedicated to “striving for democracy, freedom and human rights” in China.
But the security law, which the central government imposed on Hong Kong last year to stem months of pro-democracy protests, gives authorities the authority to order the removal of online content that threatens national security.
In a Facebook post on Thursday, the coalition said police had enforced the law and ordered it to remove “designated electronic material” and that in response it would delete its website, Facebook page and other social media accounts that night.
In a statement, police declined to comment on specific cases, but cited the powers granted by the security law, and said they were “only applicable” in cases that could threaten national security.
“The public can continue to use the Internet legally and will not be affected by this,” the statement said.
This was not the first time Hong Kong police had used legislation to curtail the once free flow of information online. In January, authorities temporarily cut off access to a website that disclosed private information about police officers and other government supporters, a practice known as doxing.
In May, police successfully asked Wix, an Israeli website-hosting company, to remove a site created by a group of exiled pro-democracy activists. Wix later apologized and reversed course.
Nor was it the first attempt by the authorities to suppress the coalition, which has become one of the most high-profile targets under the law. For the past two years, the government has banned the group from hosting its annual surveillance. Many of its leaders have been arrested or imprisoned, some charged with sabotage under the Security Act. The police have also sought information about the group’s funding and membership.
Still, the Coalition’s forcible removal marks the most high-profile example ever of a police crackdown on online expression. Much of Hong Kong’s society resembles that of the mainland, with some fearing the city’s digital spaces will too. In the mainland, Facebook, Twitter and many Western news outlets are blocked, and an army of censors works round the clock to remove any sensitive content.
Critics have also pointed to the Hong Kong government’s plans for what it calls an anti-doxing bill, although experts have described the language as overly broad and open to abuse. Officials have also proposed targeting “fake news”, which many say could be used to further silence voices criticizing the government.
On Thursday, the city’s largest pro-Beijing political party proposed the lead of the central government by enforcing tighter controls on video gaming, including enforcing deadlines for minors, requiring real-name registration and barring pornographic content.
“The hunting season for the open Internet is starting, I think,” said Lokman Tsui, a Hong Kong-based fellow at Citizen Lab, a Canadian cybersecurity monitoring organization. “They were going after the media, after educational institutions, unions. But now it looks like it’s time to ‘fix the internet’.
In particular, analysts noted that the order targeting the Coalition was the first known instance of police using a security law to force the group to delete posts themselves, and not go through service providers like Wix. for.
Security law allows any scenario. But major Internet companies, including Facebook, Google and Twitter, have expressed concerns about the security law, pledging to at least temporarily stop complying with Hong Kong government requests for user data. Some even threatened to withdraw from the city over concerns that the planned anti-doxing law would hold companies’ employees responsible for users’ actions, though the government said these concerns were unreasonable.
By targeting users, police can bypass platforms, said Glacier Kwang, a Hong Kong digital rights activist now in Germany who has completed a doctorate degree on data security.
“Most online service providers are US-based or huge foreign-based companies,” said Ms. Kwang. “But as for individual groups in civil society or individuals, they do not have the power to compete against the overwhelming grip of national security law.”
Ms Kwang said in the short term it was unlikely Hong Kong would put up a digital firewall like this in the mainland, completely blocking sites like Facebook. He said the authorities were still engaged in presenting an open front to the world. But she said she expected more eviction requests from police.
“They found it useful against one of the biggest groups in Hong Kong, so of course they will try to use it on other groups so they can have a much cleaner internet,” she said.
Already, the security law has left Hong Kong’s digital space – which during the 2019 protests, became a raucous platform for organizing, cheerleading and criticizing the government – much more than before. In the weeks after the law went into effect, social media users rushed to remove critical posts, and pro-democracy news outlets removed opinion columns.
Radio Television Hong Kong, a government broadcaster once known for blatantly independent reporting, has pulled from YouTube programs more than a year old. When Apple Daily, the city’s leading pro-democracy newspaper, folded in June under pressure from the government, it wiped out its entire online archive.
The coalition had opened a new page before closing its Facebook page. But it is unclear to what extent the group, which did not immediately respond to requests for comment, will repeat its former online presence. As of now, the page has only one post, explaining the police order to remove the previous profile.
The “About” section of the page is empty.
