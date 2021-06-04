Hong Kong, Newly Constrained, Tries to Remember Tiananmen Massacre

HONG KONG — They’d been barred from holding their normal memorial, however that didn’t imply they might not bear in mind.

They gathered on-line, to watch a studying of a play concerning the bloodbath of pro-democracy demonstrators in Beijing on June 4, 1989. They prowled bookstores, on a scavenger hunt for protest-themed postcards hidden within the stacks. They scribbled the numbers 6 and 4 on their gentle switches, in order that on a regular basis actions would change into small acts of defiance.

Democracy advocates in Hong Kong are greedy for brand spanking new methods to maintain the reminiscence of the Chinese language army’s bloody crackdown on the Tiananmen Sq. protests, beneath a authorities more and more bent on repressing dissent and free expression. The town’s authorities have, for the second yr working, banned a candlelight vigil in Victoria Park in Hong Kong, warning that attendance could lead on to 5 years’ imprisonment.

This yr a lot of the park was closed off, with cops deployed to avert a mass demonstration. On Friday evening some Hong Kongers gathered close by, defying the ban to gentle candles or gleam their cellphone flashlights.