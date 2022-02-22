Hong Kong orders mandatory COVID-19 tests for all residents



Hong Kong will test its entire population of 7.5 million people for COVID-19 in March, city leaders said Tuesday, as it battles the worst outbreak driven by the Omicron variant.

Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam said the population would be tested three times in March.

He said testing capacity would be increased to 1 million or more per day.

“Since we have a population of about 7 million people, the test will take about seven days,” he said.

Hong Kong has reported nearly 5,000 new infections since February 15, with the cases threatening to overwhelm its healthcare system. Since the current wave began earlier this year, about 54,000 cases and 145 deaths have been reported in the city.

The city-wide testing order came after mainland Chinese authorities sent epidemiologists, health workers and other medical resources last week to help control the outbreak in the semi-autonomous Chinese city.

Hong Kong has aligned itself with mainland China’s “Zero-Covid-19” policy, which aims to completely stop the outbreak, and many other countries are changing their approach to living with the virus.

Lockdown of entire cities has been imposed in several areas of the mainland, but Lam said no such measures are currently being considered in Hong Kong because it is “not realistic.”

He also denied that the central Chinese government was giving instructions to Hong Kong on how to handle the epidemic.

“I reiterate that the central government has not issued any directives regarding our anti-epidemic work,” he said. “The central government will provide assistance as needed or on the basis of our request, but of course we will always exchange our views.”

The “zero-COVID-19” strategy means that Hong Kong authorities often lock down residential estates for public testing if positive cases are identified, imposing strict quarantine requirements on travelers and ordering the closure of businesses.

The rapid rise in infections in the city has threatened to overwhelm its healthcare system.

Health officials said last week that hospitals were already 90% in power and full of isolation facilities. Those who test positive for the virus in Hong Kong must be hospitalized or given a quarantine facility.

Lam acknowledged on Tuesday that the city’s isolation facilities were “severely inadequate” and that it was “working very hard with the full support of the central authorities” to build more.

Current social-distance measures, such as bans on restaurants after 6pm and the closure of businesses such as gyms and bars, will be extended until April 20.

“This is not good news for the affected sectors, but we really have no choice but to take action at this stage of the epidemic,” Lam said.

He said the city expects to raise its vaccination rate to 90% by early March.

Other measures announced on Tuesday include ending the school year early and extending the July-August general summer vacation to March and April to allow schools to have testing, isolation and vaccination facilities.

The flight ban will be extended to April 20 for high-risk countries, including Australia, Canada, India, Nepal, Pakistan, the Philippines, the United Kingdom and the United States.