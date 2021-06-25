Hong Kong Pro-democracy Newspaper Announces Closure – 26 year old newspaper closed in Hong Kong under Chinese pressure, Apple Daily sold 1 million copies on the last day

In the last edition of Apple Daily, the front page featured photos of supporters shaking hands. The newspaper published 80,000 copies every day.

Hong Kong. The last edition of the 26-year-old democratic newspaper Apple Daily was published in Hong Kong on Thursday. On this occasion, people started gathering outside the newspaper office since night in the rain. In this way, he encouraged the staff here. The newspaper had sold a record one million copies by 8 am.

Read More: The person who came to Corona positive 43 times in ten months, got upset and said to his wife – does not want to live anymore

In the last edition of Apple Daily, the front page featured photos of supporters shaking hands. Its headline was ‘Hong Kong residents say painful goodbyes in the rain’.

Significantly, the newspaper used to publish 80,000 copies every day. According to media reports, graphics designer Diction Ng said that ‘Today is our last day and this is the last edition. With its end, it is clear that the freedom of the press in Hong Kong is ending.

Sad day for democracy

US President Joe Biden has described it as a sad day for media freedom in Hong Kong and the world. According to the White House, the US President said that through arrests, threats and coercion through the National Security Act, Beijing has tried to suppress free media.

Read More: FATF did not give any concession to Pakistan, will be included in the gray list for the time being

Biden made this appeal to China

US President Joe Biden has urged China not to target the free press. Detained journalists and media officials have been asked to be released. According to Biden, people in Hong Kong have the right to freedom of the press.