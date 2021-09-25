Hong Kong prompts opposition to run in predetermined elections
Hong Kong – As far as a healthy democracy is concerned, Hong Kong’s upcoming legislative election has them all.
Hundreds of politicians distribute pamphlets in the tropical heat. Posters remind residents of the voter registration deadline. During early voting on Sunday, the government cited a record 90 per cent turnout rate.
All ingredients are – except one: any uncertainty about the result.
The legislative election, scheduled for December, is the first since the Chinese government ordered sweeping changes to Hong Kong’s election system to ensure victory for its preferred candidates. Some opposition groups have pledged to boycott the protest, and the largest of them, the Democratic Party, will decide later this week whether to comply.
But Hong Kong officials have warned that the boycott could violate city-wide national security legislation. After all, the election doesn’t look valid if the opposition doesn’t come.
Now welcome to the elections in Hong Kong: not so much an exercise in democracy as its emphatic performance.
“They want to continue to give the illusion that they respect the Basic Law,” said Jean-Pierre Cabestan, a professor of Chinese politics at Hong Kong Baptist University. The law is the mini-constitution of Hong Kong, promising certain political rights to the city, a former British colony, under Chinese rule. “It’s the best way to legitimize their rule.”
Hong Kong’s elections have never been completely free, rules that favored Beijing’s allies even before this spring’s overhaul. Nevertheless, the opposition had long managed to win at least some influence over government policy, and elections consistently showed that they had a majority of the public. In late 2019, months of fierce anti-government protests helped secure an unprecedented massive victory by pro-democracy candidates in local elections.
The Chinese Communist Party was determined not to look again. After enacting a security law to quell protests last summer, it quickly came with election changes that allowed only government-approved “patriots” to hold office. Also, the general public will now have the freedom to choose only 20 MLAs out of 90. Much of the remainder will be chosen by voters elected on the previous Sunday – all in addition to those in alliance with officials.
Nevertheless, intent on maintaining Hong Kong’s status as a global financial center, the party has strongly denied international allegations that it is backing off on promises made in 1997 on Hong Kong’s return to China. Hence the determination of officials to make the elections as credible as possible – even if it requires intimidation of the opposition.
A senior official has suggested that boycotting the election would be a statement of rebellion. City Chief Executive Carrie Lam said last month that it would be “weird” not to walk to a party.
“If there is a political party that has many members but does not participate in discussions or politics, we may need to question the value of its existence,” he told reporters.
The government has also made it illegal to encourage others to cast protest ballots.
Whatever the Democratic Party decides, this past Sunday’s preliminary vote has already offered a preview of what Hong Kong elections might look like in the future.
The vote was intended to create an election committee, a group of 1,500 that would select a number of legislators under Beijing’s new rules, as well as Hong Kong’s next top leader. According to the government, the committee is a diverse microcosm of Hong Kong society.
But fewer than 8,000 residents – 0.1 percent of the population – were eligible to vote in the election committee’s election, all drawn from a list approved by Beijing.
All candidates were to be screened by a government panel for loyalty. None of the major opposition groups fielded candidates, citing futility given the elected electorate. (In addition, many opposition leaders have been arrested, in exile or disqualified from holding government posts.)
Even the few residents who had the vote were limited. Of the 1,500 seats on the election committee, three-quarters were set aside for unopposed or nominated government aides.
None of this deterred the authorities from declaring the day a paradigm of civic participation. “Hong Kong elections have always been known for being fair, open, just, clean and honest, and we are proud of that,” Mrs Lam said before the election began.
At times, officers’ dedication to the garb of public engagement is based on absurdity.
The weekend before the election committee’s vote, Beijing’s official arm in Hong Kong, the Central Liaison Office, ordered ranks of the city’s billionaire tycoon to praise the staff of street booths and the virtues of the new election system.
In keeping with Beijing’s tradition of political partnership with the business elite, virtually all tycoons ran unopposed or guaranteed appointed seats on the committee. But the central government wanted residents to feel like they had earned their status, said Tam Yiu-chung, Hong Kong member of the Chinese legislature’s top committee.
“It was the liaison office that told us to do this,” Mr Tam said. “Even though we are guaranteed members, we believe that we should tell residents what we expect for ourselves, and let them understand us better.”
Thus Pansy Ho, the second richest woman in Hong Kong, found herself distributing pamphlets on a 92-degree day. Raymond Kwok, the billionaire chairman of one of Hong Kong’s biggest developers, stayed only minutes before leaving, enough time to photograph the fliers.
Kennedy Wong, a lawyer and member of a Beijing advisory body, walked for a long time – about an hour and a half, he said – at a booth in the working-class neighborhood of North Point. Mr Wong acknowledged that the success of the outreach was questionable.
“I didn’t get any questions on the road during my time there,” he said, adding that passersby either showed signs of support or “gone past and ignored us.”
On election day, officials estimated a 90 percent turnout rate. Mrs Lam said it “reflects support for the new electoral system.”
But 90 percent of the total pool of nearly 8,000 eligible voters were not counted; It was the number of voters in some contested castes. It represented 4,380 of the 4,889 voters casting that category. More police were deployed to guard over 5,000 polling stations than voters.
Still, the voters described themselves as careless. When she left the polling station in an interview, Chan Nga Yu said she considered the candidates representative because “many of them are people we know.”
Even after only a few ballot papers were cast, there was trouble in the counting of votes. The first results were not announced until nine hours after the close of voting – a seat for which 82 votes were cast. The full result was not finalized for an additional three hours. The officials cited the errors of the employees.
Only one candidate who was not part of the pro-Beijing faction won a seat. Officials said the victory of self-declared independent Tic Chi-Yuen proved that diverse voices are welcome.
But Mr. Tick’s election was, in part, pure luck: after forming an alliance with two other candidates, he won in a random draw.
Occasionally, a reminder that not everyone was thrilled with the breakdown of the new setup.
A pro-democracy group protested against four people near a polling station, where members were surrounded by dozens of police officers.
In addition, in the middle of the day, the city’s top election official, Barnabas Fung, admitted that “many unregistered people” accidentally lined up at polling stations because of a drop in voters.
“There were people who thought they had the vote,” Mr Fung told reporters. “In the future, we’ll have to see if there’s a way to let everyone know that only registered voters can vote.”
