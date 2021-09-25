Hong Kong prompts opposition to run in predetermined elections

Hong Kong – As far as a healthy democracy is concerned, Hong Kong’s upcoming legislative election has them all.

Hundreds of politicians distribute pamphlets in the tropical heat. Posters remind residents of the voter registration deadline. During early voting on Sunday, the government cited a record 90 per cent turnout rate.

All ingredients are – except one: any uncertainty about the result.

The legislative election, scheduled for December, is the first since the Chinese government ordered sweeping changes to Hong Kong’s election system to ensure victory for its preferred candidates. Some opposition groups have pledged to boycott the protest, and the largest of them, the Democratic Party, will decide later this week whether to comply.

But Hong Kong officials have warned that the boycott could violate city-wide national security legislation. After all, the election doesn’t look valid if the opposition doesn’t come.