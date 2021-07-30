Hong Kong Protester Is Sentenced to 9 Years in First Security Law Case

During the 2019 protests, the slogan on Mr. Tong’s banner – “Free Hong Kong, revolution of our time” – was widely chanted, written on signs and spray painted on the walls. Defense witnesses argued that the phrase did not have a unique and specific meaning, but rather expressed a broad desire for fundamental change.

But the court ruled that a call to separate Hong Kong from China was one of the primary meanings of the phrase, and that the context of Mr. Tong’s motorcycle ride – in which he repeatedly challenged the police the day after the entry into force of the security law – showed that he intended to convey this secessionist message.

Lawyers said this finding would be important not only for other cases involving the slogan “Free Hong Kong”, but for a range of languages ​​that will now be analyzed for illegal meanings.

“This is a green light for the prosecution to pursue more ambitious prosecutions in the future,” said Surya Deva, associate professor of law at the City University of Hong Kong. “People will be more careful with what they say and what they write, because everything could be supported by the government as being able to have this sense of inciting secession.”

More than 130 people have been arrested under the security law over the past year and more than 60 have been charged. Most of those awaiting trial are charged with non-violent offenses. They include dozens of opposition politicians who prosecutors say have committed subversion by trying to win an election, take control of the Hong Kong legislature and block the government’s agenda.