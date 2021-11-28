Hong Kong Records Two Cases of Variant Detected in South Africa
The Hong Kong government said on Thursday it had found two new cases known in South Africa, in which scientists warned there was a “big leap in evolution” and could limit the effectiveness of vaccines.
This month, an infection was found in a man returning to Hong Kong from South Africa and later in another person staying in the hall of the same secluded hotel. (Almost all foreign arrivals in Hong Kong must be kept in a hotel for two to three weeks.) The genetic sequence of the virus was the same in both men, indicating an airborne infection, according to the city’s Center for Health Protection. Both men were vaccinated.
The University of Hong Kong subsequently confirmed that the virus was a new strain in South Africa, officials said, although they acknowledged that information on the variant’s public health effects was “currently lacking.”
Some Hong Kong experts have questioned the length and efficiency of Hong Kong’s isolation, noting that authorities have reported several cases of occupants of isolated hotels that openly infect people living in other rooms.
In the case of the latest type of infection, the government has blamed the first man for not wearing a surgical mask when opening the door of a hotel room and for causing “unsatisfactory air flow” in the hotel. There were no reports of infections in nearby rooms until Friday afternoon.
The new type of presence could complicate efforts to reopen the border between Hong Kong and mainland China. For months, Hong Kong officials have said resuming isolation-free travel between Chinese territory and the mainland – virtually the only place in the world still pursuing a prevention strategy seeking complete eradication of the virus – was their top priority. The policy has tarnished the city’s reputation as a global financial hub.
Mainland officials say Hong Kong is not doing enough to control the virus, although two cases have been reported in the city in the past six months. The mainland has recently faced new domestic eruptions; On Thursday, the National Health Commission reported four new local cases there.
On Thursday evening, Hong Kong’s No. 2 official, John Lee, said he had been told by mainland officials the day before that Hong Kong had “basically met” the conditions for reopening the border. He said details still needed to be worked out, including the introduction of the mainland-style “health code” app, which raises privacy concerns.
Asked by a reporter if the new type would delay reopening with the mainland, Mr Lee said Hong Kong authorities would “ensure adequate research and tracking is done in this regard.”
“Of course, we must manage and control any new risks,” he said.
