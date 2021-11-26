Hong Kong Records Two Cases of Variant Detected in South Africa

The Hong Kong government said on Thursday it had found two new cases known in South Africa, in which scientists warned there was a “big leap in evolution” and could limit the effectiveness of vaccines.

This month, an infection was found in a man returning to Hong Kong from South Africa and later in another person staying in the hall of the same secluded hotel. (Almost all foreign arrivals in Hong Kong must be kept in a hotel for two to three weeks.) The genetic sequence of the virus was the same in both men, indicating an airborne infection, according to the city’s Center for Health Protection. Both men were vaccinated.

The University of Hong Kong subsequently confirmed that the virus was a new strain in South Africa, officials said, although they acknowledged that information on the variant’s public health effects was “currently lacking.”

Some Hong Kong experts have questioned the length and efficiency of Hong Kong’s isolation, noting that authorities have reported several cases of occupants of isolated hotels that openly infect people living in other rooms.