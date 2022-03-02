Health

Hong Kong reports record COVID-19 cases; movements could be restricted

The leader of Hong Kong said on Wednesday that the movement of people could be limited during the mandatory testing of the entire population for the coronavirus this month, as health officials reported 55,353 infections and more than a hundred deaths daily.

Chief executive Carrie Lam said authorities were still revising the plan, but there would be no “complete” lockdown that would prevent entry and exit from the city.

“The amount must take into account the situation in Hong Kong and the needs of the people,” he told reporters.

Hong Kong plans to test its more than 7 million inhabitants as it jumps into the worst epidemic outbreak with a growing number of COVID-19 cases, mainly associated with the Omicron variant.

Food and Environmental Hygiene Department personnel carry a body in a coffin van from the morgue of Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Hong Kong on Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Some hospitals in Hong Kong are currently overloaded with potential covid-infected patients.

(AP Photo / Janice Lo)

Officials on Wednesday put the death toll at 117, bringing the total to more than 1,000. About 80% of deaths have occurred since the end of December. Most involved are elderly patients who have not been fully vaccinated.

“We’ve recorded about 55,000 infections today, which is in line with our expectations. The number of confirmed cases has recently doubled every two or three days,” said Albert Au, a health official at the Center for Health Protection. He said the case has not yet reached the top.

U.S. authorities on Wednesday warned Americans against traveling to Hong Kong, citing the State Department’s travel advice to Level 4 – Do Not Travel – due to growing lawsuits and sanctions imposed by cities and mainland China under their “Zero-Tolerance” policy. Coronavirus.

“We would especially like to note that for families traveling or living in Hong Kong, in some cases, children who tested positive in Hong Kong were separated from their parents and kept in isolation until the local hospital discharge requirements were met,” the travel consultant said. Says

The wave is threatening to overwhelm hospitals in Hong Kong, with officials saying they have reached maximum bed capacity and some general wards are being converted into isolated areas.

Public mortuaries have also reached full capacity, and private sector assistance is being sought to preserve the bodies, officials say. Health officials said hospital authorities had temporarily ordered the bodies to be kept in frozen containers for preservation.

An aerial view shows a new temporary COVID-19 hospital and a construction site with isolation facilities at Sing Ye, Hong Kong, on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

(AP Photo / Qin Cheung)

Supermarket shelves were emptied this week as residents stockpiled daily necessities after reports of a potential citywide lockdown spread. Authorities called for calm and reassurance that food supplies were normal.

In Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin expressed support for Hong Kong’s virus control measures.

Wang said the measures are “necessary, science-based and effective in preventing and controlling epidemics and ensuring the health of Hong Kong residents and foreigners in Hong Kong.”

“We believe that the relevant measures will further enhance the confidence of the international community in Hong Kong’s epidemic control, ensure Hong Kong’s safe and orderly interaction with the international community and provide a more secure and stable business environment for international investors in Hong Kong.” Wang spoke at a daily briefing on Wednesday.

