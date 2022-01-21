Hong Kong To Cull 2,000 Animals After Hamsters Get COVID-19



HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong authorities mentioned Tuesday that they may cull some 2,000 small animals, together with hamsters after a number of of the rodents examined optimistic for the virus at a pet retailer the place an contaminated worker was working.

Town may even cease the sale of hamsters and the import of small mammals, based on officers from the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Division. The transfer got here after the pet store worker examined optimistic for the delta variant on Monday. A number of hamsters imported from the Netherlands on the similar retailer examined optimistic as effectively.

“If you happen to personal a hamster, it’s best to maintain your hamsters at house, don’t take them out,” mentioned division director Leung Siu-fai at a information convention.

“All pet homeowners ought to observe good private hygiene, and after you’ve got been in touch with animals and their meals, it’s best to wash your fingers.”

“Don’t kiss your pets,” he added.

Although authorities acknowledged that there’s “no proof” that pets can transmit the coronavirus to people, as a precautionary measure, prospects who had bought hamsters from the affected retailer after Jan. 7 might be traced and be topic to necessary quarantine.

They need to additionally hand over their hamsters to authorities to be put down.

Authorities mentioned that each one pet shops promoting hamsters in Hong Kong should stop operations and that round 2,000 small mammals, together with hamsters and chinchillas, might be culled in a humane method.

Prospects who purchased hamsters in Hong Kong from Dec. 22 may even be topic to necessary testing and are urged not to enter the neighborhood till their assessments have returned unfavorable. If their hamsters take a look at optimistic, they are going to be topic to quarantine.

For now, authorities mentioned they might not rule out transmission between human and animals.

Individually, Hong Kong police have arrested two former flight attendants for allegedly leaving their properties when they need to have been in isolation for potential coronavirus infections, which have been later confirmed.

The 2 arrived from the U.S. on Dec. 24 and 25. Whereas in medical surveillance, they’d “carried out pointless actions,” based on a authorities assertion posted late Monday.

Whereas the assertion didn’t title their employer, the arrests got here after flagship service Cathay Pacific mentioned it had fired two crew members for breaching coronavirus protocols. Each later examined optimistic for the omicron variant.

Cathay beforehand mentioned the actions of the crew who had damaged coronavirus protocols was “extraordinarily disappointing” and apologized for the disruption. The corporate needed to in the reduction of on flights — each passenger and cargo — in January amid tightened virus curbs.

The duo have been launched on bail and could have their case heard in court docket on Feb. 9. If convicted of violating anti-epidemic rules, they may withstand 6 months imprisonment and a superb of as much as 5,000 Hong Kong {dollars} ($642).

Hong Kong has been grappling with a neighborhood omicron outbreak traced to a number of Cathay Pacific crew members who had dined at bars and eating places throughout the town earlier than later testing optimistic for the omicron variant.

Beforehand in Hong Kong, sure air and sea crew members may isolate at house beneath sure quarantine exemptions. Laws tightened Dec. 31 require crew members to isolate in a delegated quarantine lodge for a couple of week to safeguard public well being.