Hong Kong to loosen COVID-19 restrictions



Hong Kong will relax some of its COVID-19 restrictions later this month.

City officials said Thursday that from April 21, restaurants will be able to work with a maximum of four customers per table until 10 p.m.

Other businesses – including beauty parlors, gyms, theme parks and cinemas – will be allowed to open at 50% capacity.

Rules that allow only two families to reunite will also be revoked and local tours and four-person gatherings will be allowed to resume.

Bars and pubs will be closed.

The number of COVID-19 infections in Hong Kong has dropped in recent weeks.

On Wednesday, the city reported 1,260 cases to the community, 95% less than the peak of its coronavirus outbreak last month.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam told reporters on Thursday that “in order to relax these measures, to allow some more normal activities in society, including more interaction between citizens, they will inevitably bring some infection risk.”

He called on residents to adhere to social norms and get vaccinated.

“While the number of positive cases reported daily has dropped to a relatively low level, they are still much higher,” Lam noted.

If another COVID-19 hits the wave, Lam said Hong Kong is “much better prepared” to handle it and he highlighted that the government has not yet given up mass testing.

According to Bloomberg, National People’s Congress deputy and city lawmaker Michael Tien said Wednesday that Hong Kong will not reduce its one-week quarantine for arriving residents until Beijing passes “COVID Zero”.

“For us to reduce it to seven, the mainland is already unhappy and thinks they can’t connect with us,” Tien said in an interview. “So, forget about going under seven. If we go below seven, they might even ban Hong Kong people from going to Shenzhen.”

Data from the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center shows that China has 25,960 new cases and 62 deaths in the past day.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.