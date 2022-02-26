Hong Kong’s COVID-19 success accelerates omicron surge



Over the past two years, Hong Kong has successfully kept most of its residents away from COVID-19, often months apart without a single case being reported locally. Then the omicron variant is shown.

Rapid-expansion mutations have violated Hong Kong’s defense and are spreading rapidly through one of the world’s most densely populated areas, overflowing hospitals and isolation wards, and to take steps to examine the entire population of 7.4 million and quickly create six isolation and treatment centers. Persuading.

This increase shows what happens when COVID-19 hits unprotected populations from previous infections and low vaccination rates among crisis-stricken elderly citizens.

With only 30% of Hong Kong residents over the age of 80 and about 58% of those in their 70s fully vaccinated, the younger population lags behind by a large margin. This is despite the widespread availability of vaccines in Hong Kong in early 2021.

About 150 deaths have been reported in the city in the last three days, many of them unvaccinated.

Health authorities say Hong Kong’s reluctance to vaccine among adults is an unfortunate side effect of months of success in preventing the virus.

Many thought the risk of getting Covid-19 was virtually zero since there were no cases, and senior citizens believed that the risk of getting vaccinated was higher than not getting vaccinated, said Karen Grapin, a public health expert at the University of Hong Kong.

Millions of JABs have been issued worldwide, and a number of serious risks have been identified following intense security monitoring. But initial reports of some adverse reactions to the vaccine in Hong Kong created a false impression that people needed to be perfectly healthy to be vaccinated.

“Hong Kong is the world’s guinea pig in terms of Omicron,” said Grapin

Hong Kong’s experience could also be a lesson for mainland China, which can decide when to reopen its borders and eliminate the need for two to three weeks of quarantine for anyone entering the country. A small portion of the population has been infected for the Communist Party’s massive test and strict zero-COVID method of lockdown.

The Hong Kong government’s response has been to ramp up the mainland-like zero-cowd system. Chinese officials have called on Hong Kong to adhere to the rules, despite muttering from residents that even leader Xi Jinping has weighed in to confirm the message.

Under the zero COVID-19 policy, everyone who tests positive in Hong Kong must be isolated. Although it has worked in the past, Hong Kong, unlike the mainland, does not have beds to isolate so many people in a large outbreak.

Construction teams from mainland are rushing to build two permanent and four temporary isolation and treatment centers to handle more than 20,000 patients. It is an attempt reminiscent of the early days of the virus when China rushed to build two temporary hospitals in Wuhan within days.

Authorities also introduced a vaccine pass on Thursday, requiring vaccinations to enter shopping malls and other premises, and is driving some to take shots.

“If I don’t get vaccinated, I won’t be able to go to the restaurant,” said Yu Mui, 73, as he stood in line to take his first dose on Friday. “So I have to come here today even though I’m worried about the side effects.”

Scientists believe that the Omicron variant is lighter than the Delta version of the virus. But the situation in Hong Kong is unique. In other countries where the Omicron variant has spread, people have had immunity to the vaccine or a previous infection and this has reduced the severity of the disease.

With so many people unvaccinated and vulnerable, Michelle Head, a global health expert at the University of Southampton, fears it could lead to “an alarmingly high burden of severe COVID-19 in the coming weeks.”

“Omicron has been described by some as ‘mild,’ but it is still serious enough to have a higher mortality rate than flu or other similar respiratory infections,” he warned.

Irene Leung, 70, said she had never felt the need to be vaccinated before because the epidemic was under control in Hong Kong. On Friday, she lined up for her first dose.

“But now it’s getting worse, and so I decided to come and get vaccinated,” he said. “It protects not only myself, but also my family members.”

And Hong Kong has announced that it will test everyone in the city next month with another page from the mainland playbook. China has sent experts and others to manage the test volume to set up temporary labs.

But Benjamin Cowling, who studies epidemiology at the University of Hong Kong, advocated against mass testing in March because it would be difficult to deal with the sheer number of cases that the system would spread. Instead, she recommends using Nimbler, a quick test, to warn people to stay home if they become infected and have mild symptoms.

Dr Jimmy Whitworth, an infectious disease specialist at the London School, said the super-infectious nature of the Omicron variant meant that you could not stop the spread without incredibly strict lockdown measures, wearing masks and social distance rules. Hygiene and tropical medicine.

Even China is battling multiple outbreaks, although they are much smaller than Hong Kong. China on Saturday reported 249 new cases on the mainland, including 156 from abroad.

By comparison, Hong Kong has reported more than 17,000 new cases and 66 deaths in the last 24-hour period.

Whitworth said Hong Kong’s priority at the moment should be to encourage vaccination. “It’s the most important message, from a distance, and especially targeted at the elderly,” he said.