Honor Band 6 with a blood oxygen monitor to launch in India soon confirms Flipkart teaser- Technology News, Gadgetclock

Honor is all set to launch its smartwatch Honor Band 6 in India soon. The corporate had launched this wearable in China in November final yr and had claimed that the sensible band is the world’s first health tracker to characteristic a 1.47-inch shade AMOLED show which is 148 p.c larger than the standard health trackers. Its design resembles the Honor Watch ES however the Honor Band 6 comes with a set of improved options.

The band’s Flipkart itemizing confirms that it will likely be launched in India ahead of anticipated. Nonetheless, no closing date of launch and the worth of the band have been declared for the Indian market, but.

Honor Band 6 has a rectangular dial and has a small Pink line button on the correct edge and Honor’s model emblem on the left. It comes with a 2.5D curved glass safety, all-day coronary heart charge monitoring, SpO2 monitoring, and sleep monitoring options. It has over 10 exercise modes and contains different options like Bluetooth 5.0, accelerometer, gyroscope, and many others. The band guarantees a battery lifetime of up to 14 days. It’s water resistant up to 5ATM and might be charged with a magnetic charger.

The sensible band was launched in the Chinese language market in two variants— the bottom variant was listed at CNY 249 (Rs 2,800 approx) and the NFC variant was priced at CNY 289 (Rs 3,300 approx). The Chinese language market has the sensible band in three color choices together with Meteorite Black, Seagull Gray, and Coral Powder.

In India, one can anticipate its worth to be up to or below Rs 5,000.

Previously owned by Huawei, Honor’s sensible health bands have been a rage in the market. The Honor Band 5 and all of the earlier fashions had been listed amongst probably the most correct health trackers.