Honor Magic 4 Lite launched with 6GB RAM 66W fast charging and 48MP camera

Ever since the secret launch of the Honor Magic 4 Lite smartphone, all the specifications have been revealed. This smartphone is an upgrade version of Honor X9 5G and Honor X30 handsets. Along with 48MP camera, 6GB RAM and 66W fast charging support is also being provided in this phone. Let’s know more details about this phone…

The company’s Magic 4 Lite phone is powered by the Snapdragon 695 SoC under the hood, and sports a 6.81-inch LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It also has a triple rear camera setup and a 48000mAh battery pack with 66W. The company claims about this phone that it gets fully charged in a few minutes.

cost

The price of Honor Magic 4 Lite has not been disclosed by the company yet. The smartphone has been introduced in Midnight Black, Ocean Blue and Titanium Silver colors. It has been listed on the company’s official website in France. At the same time, the price of the recently introduced Honor X9 5G in Malaysia is MYR 1300 (approximately Rs 23,400) i.e. it is also estimated to be around the price of Magic 4 Lite. Soon it can also be introduced in India.

Honor Magic 4 Lite Specifications

According to a report by GSMArena, the specifications of the Honor Magic 4 Lite are similar to the company’s Honor X30 and Honor X9 5G smartphones. Honor Magic 4 Lite sports a 6.81-inch full-HD+ IPS-LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate.

camera

Its triple rear camera setup includes a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the same time, a 16-megapixel camera has been given in the handset for selfie and video calls. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth V5.1, NFC, and USB Type-C port.