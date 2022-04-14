Honorary Sheriff’s program supports kids’ summer camp





MONGOMERY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Sheriff’s Institute will begin its ten-day annual Honora1y membership drive in Montgomery County to provide centralized training programs and services. The flagship program of the Sheriffs’ Institute is the Sheriffs’ Summer Camp for economically challenged

children.

The Sheriffs’ Camp is located on Keuka Lake, and an estimated 840 children from across New York State attend each summer. In its 47 years of operation, the Sheriffs’ Institute pays the entire cost of the camp stay and provides transportation. Officials said this program gives most children that attend, the opportunity for vacation travel or a summer camp experience they wouldn’t otherwise have.

Additionally, the Sheriffs’ Camp program combines summer recreation with activities designed to teach an understanding of respect for our laws and the men and women who enforce them. The camper to counselor ratio allows for individual attention with an emphasis to help build self-esteem.

Established in 1970, the Sheriff’s Institute is a non-profit, tax-exempt organization for all Sheriffs’ Offices, where programs and services would be unavailable or impractical on a single county basis. Contributions made to the Sheriff’s Institute are tax-deductible.

Officials said financial support for many of the Sheriffs’ Institute Programs comes from Honora1y Membership dues. Anyone interested to support the efforts of the New York State Sheriffs’ Institute should contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office if they do not receive an invitation in the mail. You may also visit the Sheriff’s Institute webpage to download an application.