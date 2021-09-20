Hope (and Ian McKellen) lured me to the UK. Was it worth the risk?

My friend Ken and I later went for an alfresco drink, a short walk from the stage door. It was great to see actors coming out of them, sweet as it were, on my walk to the theater, to spy on little kids in ice-blue outfits on their way to “Frozen.” The vitality felt so welcome, so necessary.

Early the next evening, speeding along the south bank of the Thames toward the National, I shook off hordes of casual fun-loving people of all ages. It occurred to me, not for the first time, that characters running through picturesque crowd scenes in movies are often involved in a misdemeanor. Which, although I didn’t know it yet, I was.

Updates READ Also Metro Exodus on PC adds support for PS5 controller’s amazing adaptive triggers Sep 19, 2021, 9:54 PM ET

I arrived national for Winsome Pinnock’s “Rockets and Blue Lights” 45 minutes before that was my scheduled arrival time – staggered for pandemic safety. I had already bought my program and a copy of the script when I sat down in a lobby room, checked my email and took a few stunned moments to understand what I read. In capital, capital letters, my covid test result said “positive”.

I fled on foot, two masked, straight to my hotel, where I would have to isolate for the next 10 days. One of the first things I did was email all the box offices to let them know what performance I saw and where I was sitting.

Before and after my test, and during my separation, I felt completely fine. But what about the masked girl next to me in “Cinderella”? What about the people around me in other shows? My friend Ken got tested and he is fine. But how well did my double masking do?

Theater is a social art that involves social risks. I calculated them before traveling and decided they were worth it. But of course I didn’t know that I would be the danger in the room.

On the last page of the “Constellation” program is an airline ad intended to entice theater lovers to cross the Atlantic again. “The whole world is a stage,” it reads below a close-up photo of street signs — the intersection of Broadway and West 42nd Street — and above a shot of a theater interior that looks distinctly British.