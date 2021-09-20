Hope (and Ian McKellen) lured me to the UK. Was it worth the risk?
London – I didn’t really see Heckler, but I can tell you what I heard from down the block: a man’s voice that sounded like a megaphone, Gillian Lynn for Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Cinderella” Made fun of the crowd outside the theatre. “
This West End heckler was ridiculing us for two things, one petty – that we would spend money on tickets to such shows – the other poisonous.
Look in your masks, he said. What a bunch of fools.
Waiting on the sidewalk for my friend Ken—who was eager to see “Cinderella” because of the divided reviews, while I was curious because Emerald Fennell (“The Young Lady of the Promise”) wrote the book—I first He was double masked. I landed at Heathrow the same morning and started my week-long theater binge with a matinee of Nick Payne’s “Constellation.”
I felt guilty for the whole thing, actually – about being in another country. But I had my two doses of Moderna Vaccine, I was crazy about masks, and my world had become worryingly small in the pandemic. Months ago, when I needed even the thinnest thread of hope that we would make our way through this mess, I bought Ian McKellen a ticket to play Hamlet. I didn’t want to give up that hope.
Although “Constellation” turned out to be disappointingly surface-skimming—with no chemistry between the stars, Chris O’Dowd and Anna Maxwell Martin, and thus little humor and no heartbreak—it was still from a plane. Felt like a miracle to land and join that packed audience a few hours later. (Because I was fully vaccinated in the United States, I didn’t have to quarantine.) In addition to the many masked faces in attendance, and health questionnaires answered, we got to receive our tickets by email 48 hours before the show. Had to give , it felt like a very old time.
But that evening at “Cinderella,” I sat next to a bare-faced tween, and two other unmasked children were next to her. They all seemed too young to be vaccinated. And, surprisingly, given Lloyd Webber’s public insistence that pandemic theater could and should be done safely, no vaccinations or tests were required for spectators. Many people were masked, including those who took off masks to eat and drink.
The music itself, though? It was a messy, overwhelming joy, a Cinderella narrative so radically changed that we anti-princess feminist types eventually, inappropriately, identify with her. Not coincidentally, every single she sings is destined to be performed enthusiastically under the age of high school stages.
And when, during the ball, the auditorium is physically transformed so that we’re seated in the round, swirling state so close to us that the scene suddenly feels intimate, it’s an absolutely enticing bit of dramatic magic—the kind of magic that you have. Near is to be there to experience.
The morning after, I went to a COVID testing site. I was tested in New York two days before I flew here (a requirement set to disappear for fully vaccinated passengers on October 4th, when the rules loosen), but completely in the United States. People who have been vaccinated with HIV will also need to get tested before a few days after arrival. I went to a stall, wiped the back of my throat (gag) and my nostril (sneeze), then put the sample in a drop box.
I had more shows to watch: first Kaye Tempest’s “Paradise,” a reimagining of Sophocles’ “Philoctets,” with an all-female cast at the National Theatre. It was a matinee, and they were filming it; I watched six cameras, one of which traveled slowly up and down a winding track in front of the stage.
I wasn’t sure I needed to see another story about this long-abandoned warrior, and the Tempest’s script alone might not have persuaded me. But I did get to see the charming Leslie Sharp, whose sinister portrayal of blatant philoctetes had a raucous energy.
That night’s show was Tom Stoppard’s Olivier Prize-winning “Leopoldstadt,” a complex family saga inspired by the history of his own Jewish Czech family, some of whom fled the Nazis—as did he, his parents, and his family. The brothers were able to do this at the time of Stoppard. There was one child – and many of whom were murdered by him.
This was the third large-cast production I’d seen in two days, and the first to ask for proof of vaccination. This theater was crowded too, but behind my double mask it was easy to lose myself in the sheer interruption of the play: the characters’ intellectualism and bourgeois spontaneity that fades away, then disappears altogether when the Nazis appear.
My friend Ken and I later went for an alfresco drink, a short walk from the stage door. It was great to see actors coming out of them, sweet as it were, on my walk to the theater, to spy on little kids in ice-blue outfits on their way to “Frozen.” The vitality felt so welcome, so necessary.
Early the next evening, speeding along the south bank of the Thames toward the National, I shook off hordes of casual fun-loving people of all ages. It occurred to me, not for the first time, that characters running through picturesque crowd scenes in movies are often involved in a misdemeanor. Which, although I didn’t know it yet, I was.
I arrived national for Winsome Pinnock’s “Rockets and Blue Lights” 45 minutes before that was my scheduled arrival time – staggered for pandemic safety. I had already bought my program and a copy of the script when I sat down in a lobby room, checked my email and took a few stunned moments to understand what I read. In capital, capital letters, my covid test result said “positive”.
I fled on foot, two masked, straight to my hotel, where I would have to isolate for the next 10 days. One of the first things I did was email all the box offices to let them know what performance I saw and where I was sitting.
Before and after my test, and during my separation, I felt completely fine. But what about the masked girl next to me in “Cinderella”? What about the people around me in other shows? My friend Ken got tested and he is fine. But how well did my double masking do?
Theater is a social art that involves social risks. I calculated them before traveling and decided they were worth it. But of course I didn’t know that I would be the danger in the room.
On the last page of the “Constellation” program is an airline ad intended to entice theater lovers to cross the Atlantic again. “The whole world is a stage,” it reads below a close-up photo of street signs — the intersection of Broadway and West 42nd Street — and above a shot of a theater interior that looks distinctly British.
In other words: Come on. You know you want to.
I wanted I’m not sure that following that impulse was the right thing to do. Not now.
And then I jumped. At the end of 10 days, I coincidentally went to the music-loving doctor (he thought “Six” might prove too British for Broadway), who examined me, declared me fine, and to that effect. Wrote a letter so that I can be allowed to fly back to the United States.
But going home without getting what I came for would have been heartbreaking and wasteful. So I paused to pack seven more shows into four more days, starting with McKellen’s Hell and the Haunted Hamlet, an intriguing interpretation of a hopelessly disjointed production.
I saw a matinee from the long-running ghost story “The Woman in Black,” which I expected would have fresh energy after the shutdown (it didn’t), and, that night at the Meniere Chocolate Factory, Rebecca Tachman’s spectacular About the production Paula Vogel’s gorgeous “indecent”, which devastated and delighted me. (Like many theatres, Chocolate Factory has a liberal COVID exchange policy.)
I returned to the National to see Pinnock’s “Rockets and Blue Lights,” which I had read separately, and which takes a gentle and surprisingly dramatic care of black bodies in Miranda Cromwell’s staging as it explores Britain’s history and history. Tells a brutal story of the legacy of slavery. .
Then director Ola Innes joined me – first at the Royal Court with an excellent production of Alessia Harris’ “Is God Is” and the next afternoon at Shakespeare’s Globes with the best “Romeo and Juliet” I’ve ever seen: lively, love-struck and laughter. Full of, but with a postmodern awareness of the socio-political resonance of drama, and a million miles away from romanticizing his suicides. The death in the end is very sad.
My last show was Bess Wohl’s weird, funny, terrifyingly new play “Camp Siegfried” at the Old Vic, the theater whose early-pandemic, livestreamed productions kept up with many of us from afar. It was thrilling to see that beautiful place, which was completely empty in front of the camera, filled with onlookers.
But at that time and in almost every production, the crowd consisted of vast numbers – sometimes the majority – of bare-faced people who felt carefree and delusional, as if the pandemic were a thing of the past. (I would have thought an audience might at least be united by trying not to kill Ian McKellen with covid, but apparently not.) If I just didn’t have the virus, it would totally scare me. Gives. Cheaters in New York feel a lot tighter, more secure, about masks and vaccinations.
And yet. The other afternoon, I went to the foot of Westminster Bridge to visit the statue of British-Jamaican nurse Mary Seacole, which I had never heard of two years before, when Jackie Sibley’s Drury’s brilliant kaleidoscope play “Mary Seacole” made its debut. Was. at the Lincoln Center Theatre. My mind began to wander with thoughts of a Donmar Warehouse production coming in the spring: how tempting it would be to watch it with a British audience, how badly I wanted to do it.
I love London, love to see theater here. I wonder when it would be okay to come back.
