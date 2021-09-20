Hope (and Ian McKellen) lured me to the UK. Was it worth the risk?

London – I didn’t really see Heckler, but I can tell you what I heard from down the block: a man’s voice that sounded like a megaphone, Gillian Lynn for Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Cinderella” Made fun of the crowd outside the theatre. “

This West End heckler was ridiculing us for two things, one petty – that we would spend money on tickets to such shows – the other poisonous.

Look in your masks, he said. What a bunch of fools.

Waiting on the sidewalk for my friend Ken—who was eager to see “Cinderella” because of the divided reviews, while I was curious because Emerald Fennell (“The Young Lady of the Promise”) wrote the book—I first He was double masked. I landed at Heathrow the same morning and started my week-long theater binge with a matinee of Nick Payne’s “Constellation.”

I felt guilty for the whole thing, actually – about being in another country. But I had my two doses of Moderna Vaccine, I was crazy about masks, and my world had become worryingly small in the pandemic. Months ago, when I needed even the thinnest thread of hope that we would make our way through this mess, I bought Ian McKellen a ticket to play Hamlet. I didn’t want to give up that hope.