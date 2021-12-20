‘HOPE’ in the world of e-scooters: 5 km journey will be covered in one rupee! IIT Delhi Students Geliose Electric Scooter Hope can cover 5KM in One Rupees and can run with pedaling, Know Features – ‘HOPE’ in the world of e-scooters: Will travel 5 km in one rupee! Will run like this even when the battery is exhausted

Looking for an affordable electric scooter for everyday needs, then Hope can be the perfect choice for you in the world of Indian e-scooters. It can make you travel up to five kilometers at the cost of one rupee. The interesting thing is that even if its battery runs out in the middle of the way, then it can run with the pedal.

The e-scooter Hope can be charged with the help of a portable charger. The makers claim that it gets 80 percent charged in just three hours and 12 minutes, while it gets fully charged in four hours. On a full charge, it can travel up to 75 km.

The Hope’s battery will also charge with the help of minor sockets in the house. Another member of Gellios Mobility said that they had done market analysis, working on that and designed this vehicle. The good thing is that you will not need to register or DL ​​after buying it.

Sleek, compact and stylish looking, the cost of driving this e-scooter is 20 paisa per km. That is, with its help, a distance of five km can be covered by spending only one rupee. Recently a new version of this e-scooter has been launched, named Hope 2.0 and its price is around 50 thousand rupees.

Hope is developed by the students of IIT (Indian Institute of Technology) Delhi. Keeping in mind the concept of self-reliant India of the Modi government, this e-scooter was designed in the college campus, while all its parts are made in India. It comes in three colors, which include Neon Green, Army Green and Midnight Black.

Aditya Tiwari, founder member of Geliose Mobility told a Hindi news channel about this e-scooter, “It is an internet connected affordable scooter. Since, vehicular pollution is increasing and climate change is also happening at a rapid pace…we felt that we have to do it to control it. We wanted everyone to use e-bikes. Our vision was to create an affordable and low running cost scooter that can be driven by all across the country.”