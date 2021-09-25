‘Hope is not a plan’: Kroger shooting tests a vigilante city

“What we’re starting to see more and more are recognizing the fact that this will potentially happen to them,” said Catherine Floyd, a specialist in national security at the College of William & Mary in Williamsburg, Va. “In the past, we were the community that thought this could never possibly happen here, but unfortunately the increase in the severity and lethality and frequency of such incidents has really changed that narrative.”

Education programs on how to respond to an active shooter have become far more common across the country. Over the past decade, experts said, there has been a boom in training, which has become increasingly formal, with the first national active shooter response standard approved in 2017.

“Hospitals have done many of these things,” said Richard Serino, a disaster preparedness specialist at Harvard University. “Businesses hire contractors to help provide training so that employees know what to do to save their own lives, save other people’s lives.”