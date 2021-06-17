Hopes Fade for Imminent Federal Deal on College Athletes, Pressuring N.C.A.A.

WASHINGTON – Congress is unlikely to act this month to overturn a crushing of state laws that, as of July 1, will challenge NCAA rules that have prevented college athletes from making money through to their fame.

The absence of an agreement, or even a clear timeline for one, by early July would be a blow to the NCAA and its most influential and wealthy conferences, which have spent many months and millions. dollars to ask for Washington’s intervention. While a deal may still emerge this year, prospects for federal action before state laws have faded to virtually non-existent.

“I know that date is approaching, so I think it’s probably safe to say that something will not pass in the halls of Congress on this date,” said Senator Maria Cantwell, Democrat from Washington and chair of the committee. Senate who was examining varsity sports issues, said after a hearing Thursday. “But I think the deadline continues to put pressure on us to produce what this deal might look like, and so I still have hope that before we adjourn for the July 4th vacation, we can say what the shape of that looks like.

Any base standard from coast to coast that might be in effect early next month, however, will almost certainly have to come from the NCAA itself. With other state laws coming into effect in the coming months, public officials and college athletic leaders believe changes or waivers to NCAA rules would be a stopgap.