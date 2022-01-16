Hopewell Township officers rescue woman who fell through icy lake in New Jersey



HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) — New physique digicam footage reveals police in New Jersey pull off a daring rescue on an icy lake.

Video reveals Hopewell Township police officers tossing a rope out to a woman who fell through the ice at Rosedale Lake on Thursday afternoon.

Police say the woman was about 25 toes from the shoreline once they arrived.

ALSO READ: High flooring resident saves 3-year-old lady from Bronx excessive rise fireplace, reunites her with mom

EMBED >Extra Information Movies <iframe loading="lazy" width="476" height="267" src="about:blank" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" data-rocket-lazyload="fitvidscompatible" data-lazy-src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11461412"></iframe><noscript><iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11461412" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></iframe></noscript> Jim Dolan interviews Mahamed Keita, who is being lauded a hero after serving to save a 3-year-old lady from a lethal condominium fireplace in the Bronx and reuniting her together with her mom.

She was struggling to maintain her head above water.

The woman was capable of seize onto the rope, and officers together with a number of different emergency responders have been capable of pull her to shore.

She was handled on the scene for doable hypothermia and was later taken to Capital Well being Hopewell Hospital in secure situation.

———-

* Get Eyewitness Information Delivered

* Extra New Jersey information

* Ship us a information tip

* Obtain the abc7NY app for breaking information alerts

* Comply with us on YouTube

Submit a Information Tip

Report a correction or typo