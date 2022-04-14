Sports

Hornets’ play-in arrival blocked by freight train

The Charlotte Hornets were delayed in reaching the field on Wednesday for their NBA play-in game against the Atlanta Hawks.

By a freight train, all things.

The track runs around State Farm Arena, a remnant of a time when the area was home to the city’s two main passenger stations. Both stations were demolished decades ago, but many of the remaining tracks are still frequented by freight trains in downtown Atlanta.

Charlotte Hornet head coach James Borego called for a game against the Washington Wizards in the first half of the NBA basketball game on Sunday, April 10, 2022 in Charlotte, NC.

Charlotte Hornet head coach James Borego called for a game against the Washington Wizards in the first half of the NBA basketball game on Sunday, April 10, 2022 in Charlotte, NC.
(AP Photo / Rusty Jones)

One of these trains stops at a crossing before the game, preventing Hornet’s chartered buses from reaching the players’ entrance on the ground floor.

Being forced to turn the buses to find an alternative way to go to the field. They were delayed by about 15 minutes.

“I’ve never seen it.” Hornets coach James Borego “I’ve been coming to this arena for 20 years, and I’ve never seen a train stop before a game.”

He wanted to convey that the Hawks had something to do with stopping the freight train at the crossing.

“Someone figured it out. I have no idea,” Borego said. “But our boys noticed.”

He said the delay left out the 10th-ranked Hornets, who wanted to make their way to the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

“It’s a good fuel for us,” Borego said.


