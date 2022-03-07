Sports

Hornets top Spurs, leaving Greg Popovich win short of NBA record

Terry Rogers scored 31 points and the Charlotte Hornets beat San Antonio 123-117 on Saturday night, leaving Spurs coach Greg Popovich unable to break the NBA record.

San Antonio has lost four in a row since taking over from Popovich in one of Don Nelson’s record of 1,335 regular-season wins since defeating Washington on February 25.

Lamelo Ball added 24 points for Charlotte, PJ Washington and Montreal Harrell each rebounded 15 and Mason Plumley 13. Hornet made their last 17 free throws.

“Any win, we’ll take,” Rozier said. “We don’t care if it’s halfway through, that’s the main goal we want to achieve at the end of the night. So, whatever.”

Caldon Johnson led San Antonio with 33 points, but was limited to five in the second half. Dejounte Murray added 25 points and 10 assists and Devin Vassel added 14 points.

“They played hard enough to win,” Popovich said of his team, who lost the lead in the crumbling seconds of the third and fourth periods. “They fought hard enough to win. The end of the quarter is still an educational situation for us.”

With 55.5 seconds left, the ball gave Charlotte a 117-113 lead in two free throws. In the final 33.6, Martin’s layup drew San Antonio 119-117 before hitting Martin’s four foul shots on two trips to the line.

Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rosier scores the second half of an NBA basketball game on Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Charlotte, NC, between San Antonio Spurs center Jacob Poeltl and guard Devin Vassel.

(AP Photo / Chris Carlson)

“I thought we’d finish with at least one rebound,” said Hornets coach James Borego. “Cody had a huge rebound to seal this game, but we had a few slips in there. We had to get the corpse on the body and it could cost us again, but we were lucky to win.”

With Charlotte leading 115-111, Plumley competed with Jacob Poylet for a rebound. The two get stuck on the ball, and Plumley throws Poeltl on the floor in an attempt to control the ball. Officials ruled it a jump ball and Plumley a foul.

“They certainly increased the intensity and made it harder for us to make shots that we usually hit,” Johnson said. “So we keep grinding and we’ll be ready now and ready to go on Monday.”

Mare’s Journey

Popovich admits that Murray became the top scorer in the Long Path Guard Digest from the No. 1 pick in 2016 after a year at the University of Washington with a torn ACL in 2019.

“He didn’t spend as much time in college as these guys these days and he had to catch a lot,” Popovich said. “He was a bit injured and missed quite a bit of time, but through all of this he really matured to where he made the biggest jump this year to take charge of the team.”

Murray finished on Saturday with 25 points and 10 rebounds.

Tip-INS:

San Antonio: Johnson was perfect in the first period, making seven shots – two of them 3-pointers – and his only free throw. He had 17 of Spurs’ 30 points.

Charlotte: Gordon Hayward missed his fourth game in a row with a left ankle sprain.

Next up:

Spurs: Hosts of the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night.

Hornets: Host Brooklyn Tuesday night.

