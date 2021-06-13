‘Horror film’ crash scene on UK road turns out to be tomato puree spillage, netizens react with jokes

A protracted stretch of British Freeway appeared like a gory crime scene after two lorries crashed on Tuesday. Nevertheless, when the cops turned up on the scene, they discovered that it was spillage of tomato puree!

Sure, the 23-mile westbound stretch of the road from Cambridge to Brampton had to be closed following the spillage, Night Normal reported. One of many vans was carrying a load of olive oil, which spilled on the freeway — leaving netizens developing with many jokes involving Italian delicacies.

“What appeared just like the set of a horror movie was truly 1000’s of squashed tomatoes,” the Cambridgeshire Police wrote in a tweet sharing a picture from the scene. “The incident on the A14 at Godmanchester yesterday night concerned two jack-knifed lorries, together with one carrying tons of olive oil and tomatoes,” they added: “Fortunately, nobody was significantly injured”.

“The olive oil meant the road had to be resurfaced,” the regulation enforcement company defined why the freeway was closed for lengthy including it was lastly reopened at simply earlier than 1pm on Wednesday.

The driving force of one of many two vans was taken to hospital however has since been discharged, BBC Information reported.

As folks had been glad that no was significantly injured, it led to many jokes on social media. With punny references, many stated it might be excellent to make a pizza or pasta. A couple of additionally got here up with ketchup jokes. “In Heinzsight mustn’t have gone out at the moment,” wrote one consumer on Fb referencing to well-known ketchup model. “If they’d additionally collided with a bread van, you’d have the world’s largest pizza,” one other quipped. “Simply lacking some Morsarella and basil” joked a consumer.

Nevertheless, not the primary meals spillage to hit headlines. Pasta, sauce and tomatoes spilled at Doddington, in the identical Cambridgeshire area in 2018 after lorry rolled onto a automotive. In the identical yr, first responders had to use shovels to scrape off a tonne of chocolate from a road in Poland.


