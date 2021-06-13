‘Horror film’ crash scene on UK road turns out to be tomato puree spillage, netizens react with jokes

‘Horror movie’ crash scene on UK road turns out to be tomato puree spillage, netizens react with jokes



A protracted stretch of British Freeway appeared like a gory crime scene after two lorries crashed on Tuesday. Nevertheless, when the cops turned up on the scene, they discovered that it was spillage of tomato puree!

Sure, the 23-mile westbound stretch of the road from Cambridge to Brampton had to be closed following the spillage, Night Normal reported. One of many vans was carrying a load of olive oil, which spilled on the freeway — leaving netizens developing with many jokes involving Italian delicacies.

“What appeared just like the set of a horror movie was truly 1000’s of squashed tomatoes,” the Cambridgeshire Police wrote in a tweet sharing a picture from the scene. “The incident on the A14 at Godmanchester yesterday night concerned two jack-knifed lorries, together with one carrying tons of olive oil and tomatoes,” they added: “Fortunately, nobody was significantly injured”.

“The olive oil meant the road had to be resurfaced,” the regulation enforcement company defined why the freeway was closed for lengthy including it was lastly reopened at simply earlier than 1pm on Wednesday.

The driving force of one of many two vans was taken to hospital however has since been discharged, BBC Information reported.

As folks had been glad that no was significantly injured, it led to many jokes on social media. With punny references, many stated it might be excellent to make a pizza or pasta. A couple of additionally got here up with ketchup jokes. “In Heinzsight mustn’t have gone out at the moment,” wrote one consumer on Fb referencing to well-known ketchup model. “If they’d additionally collided with a bread van, you’d have the world’s largest pizza,” one other quipped. “Simply lacking some Morsarella and basil” joked a consumer.

ship me there with limitless french bread and it’s cleaned up very quickly https://t.co/foE1is78Fb — Adrien Hunou Bessi (@YNWABadger) June 3, 2021

Has anybody some some oregano, onion and garlic? https://t.co/jlP8x6SgsD — Watto (@WatteauO) June 2, 2021

The lorry behind was attempting to ketchup. https://t.co/X8ewOAnuAI — Craig P (@craigp_) June 2, 2021

Police are asking motorists to passata secure distance. https://t.co/6gWBP7uemo — Dave Lee (@davelee1968) June 2, 2021

Simply wants a lorry load of mozzarella and basil for the world’s greatest caprese salad… — Laura M (@lolavweeg) June 2, 2021

Did they bruschetta it off the road and I went passatta that too — I Know Nooothing (@IknowNooothing) June 2, 2021

Not one however TWO lorries jack-knifing. Puree coincidence. — Roger (@Roger89835988) June 2, 2021

the place’s the bread van if you want it to full a pizza joke. — alan (@crowbloke) June 2, 2021

Police assertion stated: “lettuce be clear the drivers had been younger, oh these salad days” — Eric Prepared (@Ericthe08378950) June 2, 2021

Driver named as Mr. T. Sauce injured his foot. Tom harm toe. — Felix Leiter (@KeepTheFruit) June 2, 2021

The driving force stated he would’ve pushed in a different way, with the advantage of Heinz sight. pic.twitter.com/inAb5j94pC — Gene McGurk (@magawk) June 2, 2021

Lorries have been banned from the A14 due to a big dip within the road — Phillip Gerard (@PhillipGerard8) June 2, 2021

A small crowd gathered for a pizza the motion however they ultimately toppled over one another, thus creating the domino impact 😜🍕 — Gordon Robertson (@gordo_rob) June 2, 2021

Appears like spaghetti junction! — Rob Ruttenberg (@rob_ruttenberg) June 2, 2021

Nevertheless, not the primary meals spillage to hit headlines. Pasta, sauce and tomatoes spilled at Doddington, in the identical Cambridgeshire area in 2018 after lorry rolled onto a automotive. In the identical yr, first responders had to use shovels to scrape off a tonne of chocolate from a road in Poland.