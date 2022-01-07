Hostage situation at Keansburg pharmacy ends with fatal police-involved shooting, officer stabbed



KEANSBURG, New Jersey (WABC) — A hostage situation inside a pharmacy at a New Jersey strip mall ended with a suspect dead, shot by police, and an officer stabbed.

It happened inside the pharmacy on Main Street in Keansburg just after 3:30 p.m. Thursday. Police officers swarmed the scene on the ground and from above.

The state attorney general said it was a robbery that turned into a hostage situation once cops arrived on the scene.

Multiple officers opened fire, striking the suspect.

One officer was stabbed and rushed to the hospital in unknown condition.

ALSO READ | Suspect shot by police after firing at officers in Brooklyn

Residents said they weren’t sure what was going on after the gunfire broke out.

“It sounded like fireworks at first and I went outside and the next thing I know there’s cops everywhere and there’s helicopters over the house,” resident Joe Diana said.

Dozens of detectives worked into the evening scouring for surveillance video and interviewing witnesses and pharmacy employees at the Dunkin’ Donuts next door.

Authorities are not saying what sparked the hostage situation, if shots were fired “at” cops or the extent of the officer’s injuries.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the wounded Keansburg officer this afternoon,” The New Jersey State PBA said. “The dangers of our work are constant.”

The investigation is active and ongoing.

ALSO READ | Dog leads police officers to owners injured in crash

———-

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a News Tip