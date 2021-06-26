Hot And Beautiful Photos Of Bollywood Actresses In Red Saree

New Delhi. Bollywood actresses often remain in discussions about their looks. The actresses have been seen in different styles in outfits ranging from Indian to Western. Common people are also seen following his style. At the same time, today we will show you the red sari avatar of Bollywood actresses. In which the actresses wearing red sarees are looking very beautiful.

Janhvi Kapoor

Actress Janhvi Kapoor is looking very stylish and beautiful in red saree. Along with the red saree, Janhvi’s beautiful blouse is making her even more bold. Dressed in a red sari, Janhvi is looking very hot giving beautiful poses in front of the camera.

Nushrat Bharucha

Wearing a red saree and a stylish blouse, Nusrat looks extremely glamorous. Nusrat’s fitness makes her even hotter.

Anushka Sharma

This look of Anushka Sharma in golden and red sari was very much liked. Anushka wore this saree on her wedding reception. Which was well liked.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt is looking very beautiful wearing a red saree and with a smile on her face.

Mouni Roy

Actress Mouni Rai, who has made her mark on the big screen from the small screen, is also famous in the industry for her style. Mouni Rai is looking very beautiful wearing a red saree. Also, she is wearing a diamond necklace with a red sari. Which is making her look even more beautiful.

Kiara Advani

Kiara looks very hot and bold in a red sari with a dip neck blouse. To complete this look, Fara has done open air and light makeup.

Sara Ali Khan

This combination of red and golden has made Sara’s look different. This Pant-saree combination is looking very stylish and cool.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon wearing a red sari is also seen flaunting her fitness. Kriti is wearing a plain red saree with a designer blouse. Which looks very beautiful to see.

Deepika Padukone

This style of Deepika wearing a red floral saree is very beautiful. Deepika has made a bun with a sari look. Along with this, she has made the look stylish by doing minimal makeup.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor also makes a lot of headlines in the Bollywood industry due to her style. Kareena Bala looks beautiful even in plain red saree. Kareena has kept her hair open with a sari. Which is making them more beautiful.